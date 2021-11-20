“We will remain best friends”, the announcement breaks the hearts of fans

After two years they broke up: “We will remain best friends”, the announcement arrived on social networks breaks the hearts of the couple’s fans.

“Hello guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but our mutual love as people is stronger than ever ”. With these words, one of the most loved couples of recent years has communicated the breakup.

An announcement that literally broke the hearts of fans, loyal to the couple. “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends”, reads the message, shared by both on social networks.

A sudden break, which left fans all over the world speechless. A love story that began in 2019 and that seemed to proceed in the best way, until a few hours ago. With a message on Instagram signed by both, the two stars announced that they had split up. Who are we talking about?

Of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who had fallen in love precisely in 2019, when they launched the hit “Senorita”, a real international catchphrase: however, the two had met for the first time in 2014 and were good friends. On social media they have always shown themselves united and accomplices during their relationship: the latest couple images date back to Halloween night. The announcement of the breakup surprised everyone, but the Canadian singer and the Cuban artist underlined how their affectionate relationship will not end:

The two singers posted the same message on their respective Instagram channels, which since the announcement are flooded with comments from fans, incredulous and sorry. The reasons that prompted the couple to end the story were not disclosed in the message, what is certain is that there will always be a special bond between them. Are you sorry for this news?