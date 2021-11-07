“We will rock you”, Martina Ciabatti in London in the musical by Queen – Spectacles

Montemurlo (Prato), 5 November 2021 – From Montemurlo to London. Important new confirmations for Martina Ciabatti Mennel, 35 years old, the performer of Montemurlo grew up at the “Arteiscena” musical school of the Politeama Pratese, which continues to collect successes and to tread the most important Italian and international stages.

With the restart of the theater, after the darkest period of Covid, on 28 September Martina made her debut at the National Theater in Milan in the musical “Pretty Woman”, a theatrical adaptation of the famous film with Julia Roberts, where she plays the role of Kit, a young prostitute and friend of Vivian, the protagonist. This is the first musical show to be released in Italy after the pandemic and, in a few months, it has already sold 50,000 tickets. Only a few months in Italy, until January 2022, and then in February Martina Ciabatti Mennel will fly in “her” London where he will debut in the English tour of the musical “We will rock you”, written by Ben Elton, with the famous music of Queen. Martina was selected for the part of Oz (as Ozzy Osbourne), who in the show is leader of the Bohemians and Brit’s partner.









«When I did the auditions to enter the cast of the musical I met many times the Queen, the drummer Roger Taylor and the guitarist Brian May, who have a say in the choice of the protagonists of the musical. A show of great international value that has been going on since 2002 and of which I am proud to be a part “, says Martina, who has been living permanently in Milan for some years now. London, with her English husband, on a very original and romantic “houseboat”.

In these days Martina has returned to her parents in Montemurlo and the mayor Simone Calamai he wanted to meet her to compliment her: «I have known Martina since she was a young girl and I have followed with pleasure all her professional career since her first performances at the Politeama. Martina’s was really an ever-growing career. A complete artist, singer, dancer and actress, she fully represents “a Montemurlo excellence“. Trained with Simona Marchini and Franco Miseria at the Politeama musical school, Martina Ciabatti Mennel still remembers with affection Roberta Betti: «I am grateful to Roberta for everything she did for me. He has always encouraged and pushed me to move forward ».

Graduated from the “Carlo Livi” high school in Prato, Martina attended the Politeama musical school with which she obtained a scholarship in London; at the same time he studied music at the Verdi in Montemurlo where he played the oboe from a very young age. In 1996 she attended her first audition and landed her first writing on a show at just twenty. At the age of twenty-five she flew to Spain, then to Korea, where she participated in the musical “The Mission”, in the theatrical version with music by Morricone, and subsequently for Martina she got a job on the cruise ships “Royal Caribbean”, where her voce has accompanied tourists from all over the world for about three years. Martina, despite the success and international confirmations, remains a humble but determined and combative girl. In 2011 he participated in the occupation of the Valle theater, one of the oldest theaters in Rome, and during the self-management he had the opportunity to participate in the organization of artistic workshops conducted by many well-known faces of theater and entertainment, including Dario Fo and Franca Rame, developing new cultural proposals alongside important artists.







