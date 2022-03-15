“We will strengthen the structures and the training offer”

The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to raising awareness of how important it is to strengthen the health service, but at the same time also the social relevance of health care training and research. “For this reason – the rector Giovanni Molari announced in ForlìToday – the University will strengthen its activities in this area also in Romagna with reference to both degree courses and the many specialization schools with training networks in Romagna”.

Doctor Molari, are there further courses planned at the Forlì and Ravenna campuses?

In agreement with the Region, the Social and Health Conference and the AUSL of Romagna, the University has established the two degree courses in Medicine and Surgery in Forlì and Ravenna. The University confirms its commitment to complete the training offer in the best possible way with all the professionalizing courses of the clinical part. In addition to these, a consolidation of the training activities of the Schools of specialization in the medical field is expected, which will also affect other Campus.

What are the concrete relationships of collaboration between hospitals and the degree course in Medicine?

The University and the AUSL of Romagna are implementing a joint program to identify and strengthen the structures that will host the essential professional training activities for the degree courses in Medicine and Surgery.

What lines of research will be able to develop in the Romagna offices?

Many research activities in the health sector are already present at the Romagna Campuses, from health promotion to biomedical research. Other initiatives will be launched starting from those described in the Romagna Salute program. The increase in the assistance structures on which the clinical part of the Medicine and Surgery Degree Courses will insist will further expand the range of research activities.

Is there an involvement in the inclusion of courses of clinical experiences and research of extra-regional excellence such as the Skin Bank and the Centro Grandi Scurzio di Cesena, or other clinical experiences of excellence?

The necessary university management structures present today in Ausl Romagna are points of reference in their disciplines. The university departments of the medical field have also already recognized the very high skills of the heads of some structures of the AUSL of Romagna, approving the conferral of the title of extraordinary professor to the respective managers. I am confident that the collaboration between the University and the Health Service in Romagna will make it possible to enhance other equally qualified structures.

With which consultation table will the organic development of university clinicization in Romagna hospitals be implemented?

The Steering Committee between the Region and the University is the place that presides over the joint planning between the University and the Health Service and that decides on the universities after obtaining the opinion of the territorial social and health conference. There are also two control rooms – in Forlì and Ravenna – for programming the resources that the territory has decided to commit to support the degree courses in Medicine and Surgery.

Will Romagna’s relationship with the University of Bologna be exclusive or prevalent?

It is not the University of Bologna that can answer this question. As regards university-run structures, it is the Region-University Steering Committee that has to express itself. As regards the presence of the Specialization Schools, it is the Companies and Universities with greater autonomy. In compliance with the competences of the Region-University Committee, the University of Bologna confirms its firm will to further strengthen and qualify the relationship – already very positive – with the Romagna AUS.

Do you intend to follow up on the Romagna Salute project?

The Romagna Salute project brings together multiple training, research and third mission activities already in place that must be developed with determination and lists new ones on which there is a strong institutional interest of the University. The Departments and Campuses must also express themselves on these in their programming.