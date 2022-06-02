‘We will swim, we will swim’; users recreate Nemo scene in Metro

Midtime Editorial

If there is something he has Mexico City subway compared to others is that one can find everything and now it was the case in the Pantitlán station, where the platform was very full and users took the opportunity to recreate a scene from “Finding Nemo”.

A user of TikTok (@elshato23) published a video in which it is seen that access is almost impossible due to the number of people there are, although everyone decides to shout “we will swim, we will swim”.

The video has exceeded 63 thousand reproductions and generated all kinds of comments such as “At least that’s how one goes happier among the crowd”; “Unity is strength WE WILL SWIM, WE WILL SWIM” or “imagine living in Switzerland…”.

It should be noted that the audio was mounted on the video and it is not the original, however, it has already gone viral through social networks.

What happened in Finding Nemo?

One of the most successful Disney and Pixar films, released in 2003, was Finding Nemo which, in the final stretch of the plot, Dori, like other fish, are caught in a net, so Nemo along with his dad, Marlin, help them swim down. and his enthusiasm gains strength with the cry “we will swim, we will swim!” in order to break free.

Notably Pantitlanwhich addresses four different lines, it is one of the stations with more people daily in the Mexican capital and, therefore, with greater delays in the entire collective system.