“We will try to give more visas at this time that there is an exodus”

New details have been released about the opening of consular services at the United States Embassy in Cuba.

The Charge d’Affaires of the United States in Cuba, Timothy Zúñiga-Brown, gave exclusive statements to CubaNet where he assures that “we are in better conditions now and we are trying to do that soon”.

Of course, the uncertainty about the exact date continues.

“We still don’t know exactly when it will open, but we are closer to that than before,” Camila Acosta told journalist.

In this regard, he clarified that “the reopening is intended to continue the immigrant visa process only”.

This means that the processing of “tourist or short-stay visas in the United States” will not yet be carried out from Havana.

Zúñiga-Brown reiterated that “Guyana will continue to function and there are already Cubans who have their appointments for interviews in Guyana.”

That is why he asked the Cuban applicants: “if you have an appointment, go. If the appointment is in Guyana, it is important that they go there, although we know that this is difficult”.

Thus, he emphasized thatthe people who will have an appointment here in Havana will be contacted directly by the National Visa Center”.

The official stated that “the migratory agreements are maintained.”

“On our part we are working to restart the consular services for migration visas in Havana, and we have tried to maintain them from Guyana. But we recognize that it is important that there is a legal, safe and formal way for people to go to the United States, ”he added to the medium.

Regarding the 20,000 annual visas with which the United States committed itself and whose non-compliance the Cuban government denounces, he also offered his point of view:

“The existing agreement is to grant at least 20,000 annual visas, however, the figures of those who are leaving are well above those 20,000. It seems to me that there are many more reasons why Cubans are leaving Cuba.”

Zúñiga-Brown made reference to “that many are leaving, and it is important to give them, the Cuban public, a way to have legal, orderly and safe exits to the United States from Havana.”

He also assured that they work to “maintain the security of our own personnel and we think that we have reached a point where we can expand consular processes, albeit gradually, to try to give more visas to Cubans at a time when we understand very well that there is an exodus.”