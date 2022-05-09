“We will win,” says Zelensky on Victory Day

Civilians still waiting to leave the steel plant in Mariupol 3:38

(CNN) — As President Vladimir Putin delivered his Victory Day speech in Moscow on Monday, his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky released his own video message.

“We are fighting for the freedom of our children, and that is why we will win,” he said.

“We will never forget what our ancestors did in the Second World War, in which more than eight million Ukrainians died. Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone will have none. We won then. We will win now. Happy Day of Victory over Nazism,” Zelensky said.

At about the same time, Putin gave a speech during Moscow’s annual Victory Day parade, telling troops that “today you are defending what your grandfathers and great-grandfathers fought for.”

“Our duty is to do everything possible so that the horror of a global war does not happen again,” he said.

Putin said the intervention in Ukraine was necessary because the West was creating “threats along our borders” and “preparing for the invasion of our land.”

He also said that the West did not want to listen to Russia’s proposals for dialogue.

“NATO countries did not want to listen to us,” Putin said. And he added that means “they had very different plans and we got to see it.”

Ukrainian authorities say there was no parade in Mariupol

An aide to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko said there had been no parade, but flowers had been laid at a recently refurbished memorial for Russian-backed separatists.

To celebrate May 9, the occupants lit an eternal fire at the Savur Mohyla [monumento de guerra en la provincia de Donetsk] with a torch from the eternal fire of Moscow. The grotesque combination of the traditions of the Olympics and the Ascension of the Blessed Fire at Easter is the best demonstration of the essence of Victory Day for Russians,” Andriushchenko said.

The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, lit the eternal flame in Mariupol to mark Victory Day, according to a video posted by the DPR’s Telegram channel “PRO_Republic”.

Separately, the Mariupol city council said: “The occupants celebrate Victory Day on the bones of Mariupol residents. Hundreds of citizens killed by the Russian army are still being taken to the mass grave near the village of Vynohradne.”

Pro-Russian media broadcast videos of events in occupied Ukraine to celebrate Victory Day

Social media videos uploaded by pro-Russian media outlets showed parades and ceremonies in various Russian-occupied Ukrainian cities to celebrate Victory Day.

A procession in the town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhia, which has been in Russian hands since early March, appears to have been attended by several hundred people.

Another demonstration in Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, filmed by Russian state media RIA Novosti, appears to have been poorly attended.

The official media outlet of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic reported a rally in the city of Kherson, saying: “Citizens flocked in families, carrying the portraits of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers who fought during the Great Patriotic War and liberated the Kherson region of the fascists”.

There was also a rally in Berdyansk and events in other cities. None appear to have been attended by more than a few dozen people, according to videos uploaded by the Donetsk separatist channel Republic PRO.

In one of the events, a few people were seen sitting in a square while Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech was broadcast on giant screens.

Small pro-Russian acts in the Ukrainian region of Kherson on Victory Day

A video recorded on Monday in the Ukrainian region of Kherson began to circulate on pro-Russian social networks showing the Victory Day celebrations.

The events appear to have drawn small crowds waving red flags and carrying flowers.

Ukrainian activists in Kherson have claimed that Russia has brought people from Crimea to increase the number of attendees.

Russian state media has been quick to report on the Victory Day celebrations in the occupied areas of Ukraine.

The state news agency RIA Novosti reported that a procession in memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War was held in Kherson for the first time.

Vladimir Saldo, head of the city administration, congratulated residents who gathered in the Parque de la Gloria with portraits of their relatives who participated in the war, the news agency said.

People with Russian flags and a large banner with the inscription “Immortal Regiment” walk from the park through the streets of the city, according to RIA Novosti.

The videos available so far suggest a modest participation in the demonstration.

On Monday, Kirill Stremousov, deputy chairman of the region’s civil-military administration appointed by Russia, told RIA Novosti that the Kherson region will strive to integrate into Russia.

“We are not planning to hold a referendum and create a republic,” he told the agency.

“Currently, based on the opportunities we have, we will integrate as much as possible into the Russian Federation.”

Missiles fired at southern Ukraine’s Odessa region, official says

Russian forces have fired four Onyx cruise missiles at the Odessa region in southern Ukraine, according to Odessa region military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk.

“The missiles came from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea,” he said. Russian forces illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Bratchuk did not give details of where the missiles had hit.

Ukraine’s Black Sea coast has seen a significant increase in missile attacks by Russian forces in recent days.

Russian ambassador to Poland sprayed with red paint at Warsaw cemetery

Russian ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev was sprayed with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the Soviet soldiers’ cemetery in Warsaw, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Monday.

According to RIA Novosti, Poles and Ukrainians blocked the diplomat’s path. Andreev was escorted by the police to the exit of the cemetery. He later said that he was not hurt.

“We still have to find out. Maybe just a scratch, but neither I nor the team were seriously injured,” Andreev was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

Referring to the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed via Telegram that “fans of neo-Nazism have shown their face again, and it’s bloody.”

“The demolition of monuments to World War II heroes, the desecration of graves, and now the disruption of the flower-laying ceremony on a holy day, celebrated by all decent people, demonstrates the obvious: the West has set a course for reincarnation of fascism,” he said.

The Russian embassy in Poland said it would protest the attack on the ambassador.

“We will make a formal protest, although I believe that the authorities were notified of our plans. When they did not recommend us to hold a larger act, we met them halfway and did not get aggravated. The only thing that was missing was to guarantee elementary order, by seem,” Andreev was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

Separatist leader plans to turn Mariupol into a “tourist town”

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, declared that he plans to turn Mariupol into a tourist city.

In a speech delivered in the city after attending the Victory Day celebrations, Pushilin said that “Russia is here forever, and they are finally home. Now this is the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic forever.” Nobody will take it away from us.”

Russian state news agency TASS said Pushilin told Mariupol residents: “We have strength, we have opportunities, we have the support of the greatest beautiful country – Russia.”

“The task is to make Mariupol a tourist city, which has not been possible to do before,” he said.

Pushilin said the Azovstal steel plant, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers remain, had “negatively affected the ecology of the city.”

“If Azovstal is not restored, then we will make a tourist town,” Pushilin said, adding that it would create additional jobs and bring income to the town.

Pushilin said that the DPR “is faced with the task of regaining control over its territories, and then the republic will decide on its future.”

“As soon as we reach the constitutional borders of the Donetsk People’s Republic, which are the borders of the former Donetsk region, we will make a decision…… Now the main task is to liberate all our lands, to start rebuilding the cities “.

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and the Luhansk People’s Republic.