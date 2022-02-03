“We will win the derby and we will fight for the Scudetto until the end”

The French striker, an expert on London derby, ready for his first time against the Nerazzurri

In England he had many derbies with Arsenal and Chelsea as a protagonist: “I scored first against Tottenham and we won 1-0. The derbies are special matches that I feel a lot.” And now Olivier Giroud warms up for his first match againstInter: the French Milan striker is charged and confident. “We believe in the Scudetto. If we win I think we will have the opportunity to fight until the end. The fans so far have seen my qualities, but I know I can do even more, the important thing is to feel good physically. I want to score more and to score more. help the team “.

Giroud was told in the exclusive Q&A format of StarCasinò Sport, the sports entertainment site Official Partner of Ac Milan. “The first sensations were of pride for having signed with the great Milan, because I’m a Rossoneri fan and then because the French who played here were all strong, winning as much as Papin, one of my favorite players. ” Ibra: “I like him very much, he and Shevchenko are two strikers I have always admired. When I was 20 he was already at the top and my friends gave me his shirt as a gift. I think I still have it, but this is a secret that I have not yet revealed to Ibra “.

On the professional goals for 2022: “My first goal is to win the Scudetto with the Milanin my head now there is only Milan, and of course my family. “