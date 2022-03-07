We won the war! J Balvin’s mother leaves the hospital

In the midst of the conflict with Residente and an atmosphere of insults, J Balvin celebrated the best news he could have received: his mother, Alba Mery Balvin, who had been fighting for more than two months against the covid-19, finally returned to his home in Medellin.

Through his Instagram stories, the Colombian singer informed his followers that he was moving to the hospital, as his mother was discharged, after the hard battle he waged against the dreaded virus.

“I go for my mother“said Balvin, who recognized that “the most important thing can never be bought” and that “lor truly important is priceless“.

Photo: Instagram

“We won the war!‘ she yelled as she entered her mom’s hospital room.These are real wars, the only ones worth fighting“. His mother could not hold back the tears of emotion that caused her to see her son.

After showing his mother’s joy in his car, sitting next to him, J Balvin wanted to take a break after these difficult days in which everything seemed to go against him with the controversy generated with Resident.

Photo: Instagram

“Thank you all. Now just to be with the family. I love you, “he expressed to his followers, whom he thanked for all their expressions of affection and spiritual support that they gave him and his mother during the most difficult times he went through.

