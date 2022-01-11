we work with Rubbia for clean energy from gas »- Corriere.it



Franco Bernab

We have lived for 250 years in a situation of very abundant and low cost energy: first coal, then oil and more recently methane. There had never been a need to focus on finding alternatives. Now everything is changing, but there is no reason why human intelligence cannot find solutions. Franco Bernab has worked with energy sources for most of his career. He did so as CEO of Eni from 1992 to 1998 and is doing so now as president of Acciaierie d’Italia, the former Ilva.

Doctor Bernab, are renewable sources such as wind and photovoltaics the alternatives we need?

They are the first answer when it is understood that the rapidity with which CO2 is accumulating in the atmosphere will undoubtedly create unexpected consequences. At first they were out of business and subsidized, then the cost plummeted. The Asia Pacific region has installed more than half of the world’s renewables and thanks to the effect of scale, costs have fallen by 50% in the last five years. it was enough to increase production and improve technology to obtain enormous benefits. The limits are known: huge spaces are needed and there is discontinuity in production.



Italy focuses heavily on renewables for the transition, reasonable?

As I said, the first answer. But in Italy, renewables have barely grown for five years. In 2015 we had almost 19 Gigawatts installed and in 2020 we were just 21. In Germany at the same time it went from 39 to 53, in Asia Pacific from 90 to 422. Somewhere the problem in Italy will be there, if we continue to talk about it but the imperceptible growth.

And where is the problem?

There are superintendents to be convinced. We are a country in which the landscape is a heritage to be preserved, which can create jobs and prosperity. And in any case, let’s not forget that, globally, solar and wind power are no more than 5% of the mix. Fossil sources still remain 85% of the total.

Can’t we do without hydrocarbons?

Oil will still be needed especially for chemistry. Gas is the most recent of the fossil sources, with lower CO2 emissions and until recently it was considered the source of transition for the next hundred years.

There is not all this time …

No, of course, but natural gas has two characteristics: it is in abundance for hundreds of years; and it lends itself with a cracking process to the atomic separation of hydrogen from carbon, to produce hydrogen without emitting CO2.

But the so-called steam reforming reaction to produce hydrogen generates a lot of CO2, right?

In that case s. On the other hand, if the hydrogen molecules are separated from carbon by heating the methane without making it burn, with pyrolysis, no carbon dioxide is produced. On the one hand there is clean hydrogen and on the other hand a carbon dust which can be used in various ways.

a new technology, but economically and technologically sustainable?

There were engineering problems, but the Nobel Prize in Physics Carlo Rubbia and the researchers at the Politecnico di Milano argue that they can be solved. Carlo Mapelli of the Milan Polytechnic, who is a director of Acciaierie d’Italia, is working on a similar technology but with a different process. The gas can be transported to steel plants, where the cracking process by pyrolysis or catalysis can take place.

What is missing for this project, which for now is a laboratory, to be applied on an industrial scale?

Investments, of course. But a project indicative of the fact that human intelligence can find the solutions, once applied to the problem of energy scarcity that we had never faced since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Do you think that the carbon-neutral methane split of hydrogen will be the decisive technology?

It can be one of many concurrent solutions. I’m just saying that we cannot think of abandoning fossil fuels, with the potential for innovation that is still there. When a problem is complex, the human mind can solve it if it applies to it. On the other hand, if we approach the energy transition as a religious war, then we get lost.

There is a lot of tension because sacrifices are being made in Europe to reduce emissions, while the main polluter is China …

I do not believe that the closest European deadlines will be achieved. And China is the country that more than any other is developing renewables, among other things with lower per capita emissions than Germany, the United States or Australia (but not Italy). China is also the country that is making the greatest effort in the technological development of renewables and here too Europe risks arriving late, becoming an importer of other people’s technologies.

Batteries are another geopolitical issue: China controls many of the raw materials for electrical storage. How does it come out?

It was the CIA that first developed lithium-ion batteries for spy drones, which it then made available for civilian use. The only solution is to focus on innovation, knowing that renewables are essential but not enough.

The cost of pollution rights (Ets) in a year passed from 37 to over 80 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide. Does it weigh on the accounts of a steel company?

It weighs a lot for the entire energy-intensive industry, more and more. CO2 costs. This is why it is essential to develop a process that does not generate any.

