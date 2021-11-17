“We, young and stupid” -iO Woman

Ltheir story ended, in 2012, with a betrayal (her) hit all the newspapers. But, today, Kristen Stewart, soon married to the screenwriter Dylan Meyer, is back to talk about Robert Pattinson, her “first love” and co-star with her in the hugely successful series, Twilight.

The love between the two actors blossomed in 2009 right on the set, as happened to several couples from the Hollywood world, including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie And Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (but countless examples could be cited).

The love between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

In love thwarted for fiction by one different nature – Edward, the character of Pattinson, it was a vampire, while Nice, or the Stewart, was Human – the two shortly they ended up falling in love seriously. Thrilling their fans, who asked for nothing more than see them united even outside the self.

After three years of love, however, it is Kristen Stewart’s infidelity surfaced: it turned out that he had betrayed his partner with the director Rupert Sanders, who in turn had been unfaithful to his wife Liberty Ross. The double iintertwining of betrayals has the epilogue we know: all the couples – official and unofficial – they fell apart and each took his own path, keeping well away from the other protagonists of the story.

But now that his youthful “distraction” is ended in prescription, Stewart feels free to talk about that intense “first love” of hers. Remembering herself and Pattinson in those times, she tenderly declared to The New Yorker that “we were young and stupid», Then moving on to tell the beginning of their relationship.

The mission: to find the chemistry between the two actors

The actress explained that Catherine Hardwicke, the director of di Twilight – but also of Thirteen And Blood Red Riding Hood – was determined to give Stewart the female role, who was perfect for playing Bella Swan. She needed, however, a male co-star with whom to create the right chemistry, the same one to reach even the youngest public, which has always been considered one of the most difficult to conquer.

So he organized a private meeting at his home, where some actors had to read a part of the script and then kissing Kristen. Apparently Pattinson was very listless. As Stewart recounts, he had “a very intellectual approach as if he thought “I don’t give a shit about this, but we have to make it work ”and for me it was the same thing”.

Below, the two kiss in the final episode of the trilogy.

The kiss on stage, however, was crazy and the director he immediately chose Pattinson as a male lead. “We were young and stupid but we definitely made that moment better. It’s the chemistry that everyone plays those roles he needs to hear“.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

He has an affair with Suki Waterhouse

Both have turned the page after this relationship, and while she is about to wear “my best pair of jeans ever” to marry his partner, he has been in a relationship with the actress for years Suki Waterhouse, trying to stay away from the paparazzi e separating public and private life well. To err is human, but to persevere …

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED