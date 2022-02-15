“Weak EU in front of Putin. Who risks more with this crisis”

Russia provokes, America ‘flexes its muscles’, France averages, Germany hesitates. Italy latita. And China is ready to take advantage of it. While from the east the winds of war are beating stronger, in the match in Ukraine the EU pays for having exchanged its strategic autonomy for dependence on Russian gas. Federico Rampini explains to ilGiornale.it because, between a Europe that has never been so “indecisive” and fragmented, the Americans “tired of being world gendarmes” and Moscow which is looking more and more towards Beijing, an armed clash, in fact, does not suit anyone.

On the one hand, for Ukraine, immediate membership of NATO represents the best “guarantee of security”. On the other hand, Russia is not going to have the missiles of the Atlantic Alliance at its doorstep. Is the clash point all here or is there more?

“The immediate accession of Ukraine to NATO has been excluded for some time by the adherents to the Atlantic Pact. It would be a provocation towards Russia, which is why both Washington and the European governments have put aside the Ukrainian candidacy for years. But this is not enough for Putin. He demands that Kiev’s candidacy for NATO be excluded forever; he also wants the withdrawal of NATO troops and weapons from countries formerly belonging to the Warsaw Pact (ie to the Soviet sphere) such as the Baltics and Poland; finally, he demands a guarantee that no American intermediate range missile (capable of hitting Russia) is positioned in those areas. Putting all of Putin’s demands together, the picture that emerges is a return to the situation prior to NATO enlargement, with a Russian sphere of influence similar to the former Soviet one. Putin wants to cancel the effects that he considers devastating and humiliating of the dissolution of the Soviet empire ”.

After the poor figure made in Afghanistan, Joe Biden, ‘flexing his muscles’ in the clash with Moscow, could take advantage of it to strengthen credibility and dropped consensus. But, as she speculated, “behind the scenes” he would already be ready to deal with Putin. Why can the way of compromise be the most convenient for the US?

“First of all, a clarification on Biden’s current unpopularity. It is at a peak in the polls, for sure, but foreign policy has nothing to do with it. The Kabul debacle was magnified by the commentators but almost immediately forgotten by the American voters. There are quite different problems weighing on public opinion: inflation, the stalemate in the reform agenda, the paralyzing divisions within the democratic party, the excesses of politically correct in the radical wing. On the foreign front, Americans are tired of being world gendarmes. Biden knows this, which is why he has always ruled out sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine. This is fair, it is rational, and yet it inevitably reduces its negotiating power with Putin. The Russian leader knows that the Americans are ready to hit him with sanctions but will not intervene militarily in any case, except for the invasion of NATO countries ”.

In the end, a war in Ukraine doesn’t suit anyone, not even Putin?

“Putin prefers to win without fighting, of course. A real war has many unknowns for him too. Despite Ukraine’s military inferiority, it would not be a smooth walk to the occupation of Kiev. There could be prolonged resistance, with victims in a brotherly people. which Putin himself describes as part of the great Slavic family. Then there are the diplomatic and economic consequences “.

Couldn’t creating a common European defense be the key to de-escalation, definitively removing the specter of the Cold War?

“Happy Birthday! I have heard talk of a common European defense since I was a correspondent in Paris in 1986-91, that is, in the years of Mitterrand-Kohl. Today Germany is even less reliable than then in its Atlanticism, I see it tempted by Finnishization, that is, by a functional neutrality to its mercantile interests and a progressive geopolitical sliding towards the East. The UK is no longer in the European Union. The only one who talks about European defense having an army worthy of the name is Macron. Too little”.

With the leaders of the member countries driven solely by national interests, what is lacking is also shared diplomatic action that captures Europe’s weakness. Has the European Union crumbled or can it have its chance now?

“I repeat: the number one problem is Germany. With a former German chancellor, Social Democrat Gerhard Schroeder, who is on Putin’s payroll and is the most prominent pro-Russian energy lobbyist, European cohesion is problematic. Faced with Putin, Europe has rarely been as indecisive as it is today, despite the appearances of unity that Biden managed to snatch from NATO headquarters. Energy is our Achilles heel. We deprived ourselves of our strategic autonomy towards Moscow by surrendering ourselves to dependence on Russian gas ”.

Macron has already gone to Moscow, Scholz first sees Biden then flies to Kiev. For now, Draghi has heard Putin on the phone. Is it enough to send only Foreign Minister Di Maio on a mission?

“We do not exaggerate the importance of others. Macron made a fool of himself in Moscow, he arrived at the summit with Putin unprepared. Scholz must ask Merkel for advice because her diplomatic inexperience is dangerous, and her first trip to Washington was not brilliant. Draghi can try to put his face on it, more than he has done so far, but let’s not be under any illusions. Italy is a featherweight in international relations, the geostrategic weight of a country is built over the decades, it is not tied to the figure of a leader. And the element of military strength is decisive ”.

So who is right is who regrets Berlusconi or Prodi, perhaps more suited to playing a game that is above all politics?

“Prodi and Berlusconi acted in too different contexts: the fall of the Berlin Wall and what was the unipolar moment of US hegemony, the Pax Americana. Short and unrepeatable season, full of missed opportunities. For history buffs, however, it is worth remembering that under Prodi, president of the European Commission, that enlargement to the east of the Union began, which Putin is now accusing and wants to freeze ”.

However the crisis in Ukraine ends, it could be China that gains. Because?

“China is already gaining. Putin went to pay homage to Xi Jinping at the Beijing Olympics and signed a joint communiqué which for 90% takes up the positions of Chinese diplomacy. If Russia ends up under new Western economic sanctions, this will force it to “s-dollarize” even more, moving towards that alternative economic-financial system that has its center in Beijing. It is not an exciting prospect for Putin to become the smallest and weakest partner in a grand Sino-Russian coalition, but at the moment the logic of things is pushing him in that direction. China gains from it raw materials, energy, quality weapons. In the future, however, we will see the areas of rivalry and tension between these two superpowers emerge in a more visible way, from Central Asia to the Middle East ”.