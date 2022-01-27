Weak European stock markets after the Fed and BTP-Bund spreads over 140 points. Franco: “GDP growth conditioned by energy price increases”





Awakening bearish for the main European stock exchanges after the announcements of the Federal Reserve: it is now a matter of time before i interest rates are raised, bringing monetary policy back into the ranks and closing the chapter of extraordinary support to the economy made necessary by Covid. For this reason, all the main lists of the Old Continent, including Piazza Affari, opened in negative territory, only to recover in the middle of the day. Tension also on all government bonds Europeans. The spread between BTPs and German Bunds at 10, after a declining start, it rose to 141 basis points touching 142 several times, thus adjusting the highs since September set at the end of the session on Wednesday. The yield of the Italian 10-year is 1.39%.

Meanwhile, on the front of the real economy, the prolonged ones increases in inflation led most international analysts and observers to revise growth estimates for this year downwards. For Italy, both the Bank of Italy both the IMF now expect + 3.8% against +4.7% black and white by the Draghi government in the Update to the Def. The Minister of Economy Daniele Franco, speaking a I call, he said that “consensus predictions point to one growth of more than 4%“: In view, therefore, a downward adjustment also of the official estimates. “2021 was a year of strong recovery, the fourth quarter data are also positive, growth should approach 6.5%,” he recalled. “In the first quarter of 2022 we should recover the pre-crisis production level. The trend of the economy in 2022 is however conditioned by the continuation of the pandemic, give her tensions international, and especially since cost of energy“. On this front between Budget law and decree Supports ter, not yet in the Official Gazette, the government has “fielded 5.5 billion for the first quarter” to which “must be added the almost 5 billion interventions in the second half of 2021”. But “other interventions will be evaluated on the basis of the evolution of the situation, we must avoid the growth of energy prices slow down the economy “.

Second Ref searches in 2022 the GDP could grow by 3.7%: “It is not going to be an easy year”. The still recovering economy and price tensions “are the features of a rapidly changing economic situation”. The obstacles that have stood in the way of recovery in recent weeks, and which, in the absence of a quick solution, could mitigate their strength, are several: disruptions in the functioning of global value chains, tensions in the labor markets of some Countries, the new wave of Covid, the European energy crisis produced by the rationing of the gas supply by Russia and the risk of a war in Ukraine.