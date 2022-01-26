In some periods of the year, it can happen to feel greater fatigue, both physical and mental.

This can depend on the season, on our degree of stress or on more internal problems in our organism. There are, in fact, several pathologies that have generic and similar symptoms, which are therefore difficult to associate with the specific disease. This is the case, for example, with hyperthyroidism.

This condition occurs due to an excessive production of thyroid hormones. It is important to discover and treat hyperthyroidism in the right way, to be able to live with it in the most peaceful way possible.

Symptoms similar to many other pathologies

Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs more frequently in women than in men. Some people notice this because, for example, they suddenly lose weight. This, in fact, is only one of the most common effects of this disease.

Weak hair falling out, fatigue, weakness and disturbed sleep are the symptoms of this physical problem

Nervousness, irritability, weight loss and anxiety are not the only symptoms that reveal this pathology.

It all starts when the thyroid produces too many thyroid hormones. This can happen due to thyroiditis and therefore inflammation of the thyroid gland, due to the presence of thyroid nodules, or due to the intake of certain products.

We are talking, in particular, of iodine supplements. The latter, in fact, can stimulate an excessive production of hormones by the thyroid.

What are the causes of this problem

In other cases, however, hyperthyroidism could also occur following the intake of amiodarone. This drug is normally used to treat changes in the heartbeat. Again, the problem would be the iodine contained in the drug, which could cause thyroid problems.

However, hyperthyroidism could also occur in the case of follicular thyroid cancer.

Symptoms

In addition to irregular and sudden weight loss, this disease can reveal other symptoms, very common to other diseases as well.

In fact, these are problems such as irritability and nervousness, anxiety, changes in the heartbeat, weak hair or sleep disturbances. This is why weak falling hair, tiredness and weakness and disturbed sleep would be the symptoms of this physical problem.

Additionally, an irregular menstrual cycle could also signal this problem.

In the presence of similar symptoms, therefore, let’s remember to ask our trusted doctor for an opinion, who will advise us on the way to follow.