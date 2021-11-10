Weak legs and tingling could be the sign of a bad inflammation that is not easy to eradicate

Some symptoms can make us worry more than others.

Maybe because we browse the health pages too much or maybe because basically many of us are real hypochondriacs.

However, there are some symptoms to watch out for as they could be alarm bells for something more serious.

Tingling is certainly one of the most feared symptoms, as it is immediately linked to neurological pathologies.

In fact, weak and tingling legs could be the indicator of a bad inflammation that is not easy to eradicate.

Sometimes a simple numbness may be enough to make us snap to attention and run to our trusted doctor.

If it were not accompanied by the so-called “fifa” there could not be a wiser choice, especially in the presence of other conditions.

Tiredness and exhaustion can be common “troubles” especially in the change of season.

However, when we find ourselves in the presence of other concomitant symptoms it is always good to investigate.

If the feeling of heaviness in the legs is also accompanied by acute pain, we could in fact have to deal with a bad sciatica.

The pain typical of sciatic nerve inflammation can radiate from the buttock to the back or travel down the thigh to the foot.

The intensity of the pain is variable and occurs more easily after some rash movement or after a long time spent in a certain position.

It is no coincidence that many of the people with sciatica suffer especially in the morning when they wake up.

However, what may remain in the background when the pain subsides is precisely this tingling and numbness sensation that can leave us perplexed.

How to solve?

Inflammation of the sciatic nerve is usually a “bad beast” to treat.

Unfortunately, the best way to choose a therapeutic path is to investigate the triggering cause.

Among the most common we can find problems affecting the spine such as a hernia as well as simple incorrect postures.

It is also one of the most frequent ailments among pregnant women, given the compression exerted by the uterus.

Once the cause has been identified, the appropriate treatment can be identified, which often alternates the use of anti-inflammatories and painkillers with physiotherapy sessions.

The inflammation may resolve within a few days or weeks at best.

In some more unfortunate cases the problem could instead recur periodically and, sometimes, become chronic.

For this reason, we always invite you to consult your doctor at the first signs, in order to be able to take action as soon as possible by receiving a professional opinion.

