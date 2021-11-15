Weak TV antenna? Easy, put it on fiber, here’s how

The new solution will be used to easily solve many of the technical problems related to the channeling and therefore streamline the preparation of the access points to the antenna.

The conversion law 164/2014 clearly established the objectives of the new plants as well as the modernization standards of the old ones. And it is in this regulatory framework that Fracarro’s proposals develop. The company is in fact engaged in the design and production of solutions for the reception and distribution of audio, video and data signals.

Therefore, the company’s proposal was born in this lively technological panorama, which is aimed at medium-small size systems, suitable for mono or at most two-family. For these situations, a control unit was designed that would allow the output signal of the fiber to be potential, taking it from 4 up to a maximum of 16 attachment points of the devices.

The technology used exploits both digital and satellite signals, conveying them in an IF-IF filtered configuration. In this way it is not necessary to make additional changes but simply insert the control unit, used for the conversion of the optical fiber to carry the tv signal, and lean on the pre-existing wiring to be able to prepare more points throughout the house.

The characteristics of the Fracarro OPT 3US TX transmitter

So let’s analyze in more detail the characteristics of the transmitter that represents the point of arrival of the signal in the apartments. It is a three-input OPT-MBJ optical device whose task is to distribute the signals of band 3, UHF and an entire IF-IF band on a single fiber. The optical output level is 5dBm with laser, and is configured to support a wavelength of 1550nm.

The device uses ABLA Technology, a system patented by the company that allows the maintenance of the correct optical level thanks to the presence of independent electronic circuits.

Once the system has been set up, it will therefore be possible to apply this practical device which does not require any additional installation as it is a plug & play, does not take up space, and above all it is particularly resistant, thanks to its protective shell.

