Wealth of families, Bank of Italy: “In 2020 it rose to over 10 thousand billion despite Covid. Bank deposits on the rise”

At the end of 2020 the net wealth of Italian families was equal to 10.010 billion: + 1% compared to the previous year thanks to the increase of over 100 billion of bank deposits, plumped up by savings “Forced” of whom he kept the job and cause lockdown he consumed less than usual. On the other hand, the value of homes fell slightly (to 5,160 billion). They calculate it Istat And Bank of Italy in the latest report The wealth of institutional sectors in Italy. Household wealth is equal to 8.7 times the disposable income: a low ratio in comparison with other EU countries. It is inferior only in Spain and is similar to that of France. However, it is higher than that observed in Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The decline in the indicator relating to Italy between 2012 and 2018 markedly narrowed the positive gap compared to other countries, in particular France. In Italy, the indicator returned to growth only in 2019 and 2020. In Germany, despite the gradual increase observed in the last decade, the ratio of net wealth to disposable income remained significantly lower than that of other countries. Measured in relation to the population, the net wealth of Italian families at the end of 2020 is instead inferior to that of other countries, with the exception of Spain. In international comparison, the strong growth in net wealth per capita of US households stands out since 2012, driven mainly by the dynamics of the prices of financial assets

The weight of real assets on overall household assets for Italy (56%) was similar to that of France and Germany, lower than that of Spain (69%, relative to 2019) and higher than that of other countries, confirming the relevance of non-financial investments, and especially real estate, in our country. From 2012 to 2020, however, the weight of financial investments gradually increased, with an overall increase of almost 7 percentage points. Houses, which have been the main form of investment for families, represent, according to the joint Istat-Bankitalia note, almost half of gross wealth for a value of 5.163 billion. Financial assets reached 4,800 billion, up on the previous year, mainly due to the increase in deposits and insurance reserves. Total household liabilities, equal to 967 billion, remained almost stable compared to 2019. In comparison with some advanced economies, the net wealth of Italian households remains high when compared to gross disposable income while it is among the lowest when compared to population.