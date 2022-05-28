wealthy! JLo and Adamari López show off the same bag with a price of more than 3 thousand dollars: PHOTOS

Once again, two of the most influential women in the world of fashion, JLo and Adamari López, They show again that they have quite similar tastes, as they fall in love with expensive designer bags.

From each of their trenches, the two celebrities have known very well how to be a source of inspiration for millions of women who have placed them as a clear example to follow.

Related news

And it is that their lives are much more similar than everyone imagines, since both have had to deal at some point with the infidelities of their partners, and raising their children alone.

But now, it is their love and passion for fashion that unites them, and apparently neither of them is afraid to show off how they fall at the feet of expensive designer bags.

On one side of the coin is Jennifer Lopez, who at 52 years of age, He has been the face of the most sought-after fashion houses in the world, so his work has given him to indulge his tastes.

The two famous have fallen for an expensive Dior bag. Photo: IG / jlo

While Adamari López knows very well how to place herself in the trends, Well, her most recent transformation has brought her best attributes to light, and at 51 years of age, she looks spectacular.

That is why fans have not missed the opportunity to show how their good taste for a very expensive bag from the Christian Dior brand puts them back in the latest fashion trend.

The two famous have fallen for an expensive Dior bag. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

Adamari López and JLo show off their love for an expensive bag

Through social networks, the image of the “Diva del Bronx” walking the streets of Los Angeles carrying an expensive floral Dior bag in white with pink.

It is a piece from the spring-summer 2019 collection, and it is a piece that the actress also wore a casual and fresh sleeveless white dress, ideal for these hot days.

The two famous have fallen for an expensive Dior bag. Photo: Twitter

It should be noted that previously, Luis Fonsi’s ex-wife had already shown off this piece, and like the New Yorker, she also opted for a white dress but hers with spots.

Unlike Ben Affleck’s fiancee, the Telemundo presenter presented it in black with gray, but decided to hide the designer brand through his Instagram account.

What is a fact is that the price is not important for her when it comes to a piece that is going to put her in fashion trends, since the bag has a cost of more than three thousand dollars.

The two famous have fallen for an expensive Dior bag. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

GTBR.