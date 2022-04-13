Wealthy retouched royal family | The Press

Absent since what, three nanoseconds from television, the Kardashian family returns to Disney + Thursday with even more vocal frying, more “contouring” and more beige clothes that cost the price of a tiny house in Villeray.

The Kardashianswhich clings to the locomotive of the 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will not destabilize the first hour fans of these rich and retouched women. They are still stirring salads in plastic containers, talking on the phone on loudspeaker, driving “pimped” Mercedes trucks and wearing sunglasses the size of a veranda at the Biodôme.

The first episode looks like a jittery trailer of Selling Sunset with a drone tour of the huge cabins of the five Kardashian sisters, who live in the suburbs of Calabasas, the fortress city of Hollywood stars northwest of Los Angeles. Just for that real estate porn, it’s nice to snoop around these airplane hangar-type homes, which house closets bigger than the Bell Center.

In The Kadarshians, with a super licked visual bill, the sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are less crimping their extensions and are no longer fighting with 3000 bullet handbags. Their many children, who are named North, Psalm, Saint, True or Stormi, appear more on camera. Hence the title of the docureality The Kardashiansto be pronounced with a British accent, as if it were a royal family – which they form, let’s face it, in the current star-system.



PHOTO MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA, REUTERS ARCHIVES Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Another major difference from the previous series: Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest and most annoying of the group, bathes in a soup of love with her fiancé Travis Barker, the tattooed drummer of the group Blink-182. They kiss and pat each other like two hormonal teenagers, which becomes heavy in the eyes of Khloé, who has nails clawed enough to torture her sister in a violent way.

The big star of the show remains Kim Kardashian, who is in the process of divorcing rapper Kanye West. Kanye’s name floats in the two episodes I’ve seen, but the Chicago artist never appears on screen.

Cameras follow billionaire Kim Kardashian for a long time as she prepares to host the show Saturday Night Live. She even goes to Amy Schumer to test very squeaky gags about her. The access behind the scenes of showbiz that this docuseries offers always leads to fascinating moments.

What is missing in The Kardashians ? Humor, fun. My favorite Khloé has always been funny, fun and ribald. Less now. Behind the scenes of James Corden’s talk show, she is seen anxious and unhealthily preoccupied with trolls. Bring us back our drooling and good-living Khloé!

At the head of a cosmetics empire, the youngest Kylie Jenner plays it discreet, just like the model Kendall Jenner, suffering from COVID-19 at the start of filming.

With The Kardashians, mother bear Kris Jenner, who pulls all the golden strings, pulls out all the stops to cover her daughters with a veneer of respectability. Result : The Kardashians turns out to be a sparkling and shimmering self-promotion, to be sure. But the whole lacks naturalness in many aspects, let’s say.

Don’t get lost in translation

It was the first time I had seen such a benevolent and helpful warning. In the first seconds of the magnificent South Korean series Pachinko of Apple TV+, a panel explains how to properly activate the subtitles.

Because to view and absorb this superb historical fresco, you have to read a lot of dialogue on the screen. Very much. This ambitious miniseries was shot in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English. And the complete dubbing in French would have erased all the specificity and the musicality of Pachinko.

So the subtitles. Yellow for Korean, blue for Japanese. It takes a full episode before you adapt well to this hyper-important linguistic mechanism. Because the language is anchored in the heart of the identity and the torments of the many characters of Pachinkowhich derives from a novel by Korean-American writer Min Jin Lee.



PHOTO PROVIDED BY APPLE TV+ scene of Pachinko

Really, if you love abundant sagas of the type A prodigious friend by Elena Ferrante you must watch Pachinkoa stirring work Roots, which recounts the Japanese exile of a South Korean family over four generations. That’s wonderful.

The story of Pachinko begins in 1915, in a poor district of Busan, South Korea, and crosses into the prosperous Tokyo of 1989, where skyscrapers grow on ancestral lands. Part of the plot also takes place in New York, where one of the protagonists is doing business in a bank on Wall Street.

At the heart of the story, there is Sunja, an illiterate girl who lives in a Korea under Japanese occupation. For a reason that would divulge your pleasure, Sunja exiles herself in Japan, where Korean immigrants experience a lot of racism. For eight one-hour episodes, spanning a century, Pachinko follows Sunja, his son who operates a pachinko parlor in Osaka and his grandson from Tokyo, who has attended the greatest American universities. For your information, the pachinko is a video lottery device halfway between the traditional slot machine and the game of “pinball”.

Of course, there is a very melodic aspect to Pachinko : tearful music, impossible loves, squalor, violence against the poor. In return, the series digs deep furrows in the identity quest of the characters, torn between their country of origin and their hostile host land.

Apple TV+ offers the first five episodes of Pachinko out of a total of eight. Finely sewn TV.