Weapons, also this year Italy will increase its military spending: almost 26 billion foreseen by the budget bill, 850 million more

Even in times of pandemic and with the commitment on some fronts, the Afghan one on all, resized, again this year military spending continues to grow overall Italian. According to what emerges from the analysis ofMilex Observatory on Italian military expenses, which examined the ministerial budget estimates attached to the draft budget law 2022 from Defence, Put (which subsidizes national rearmament programs) e Mef (which finances missions abroad), this year the total expenditure foreseen by the government for armaments nearly 26 billion of Euro.

It is about nearly 850 million more compared to 2021, when spending had stopped just below 25 billion, with a percentage increase of 3.4% in 12 months “And a leap of almost the 20% in three years“, Add the analysts. Growth mainly due topurchase of new armaments: “8.3 billion in total, a historic record, up by almost 14% compared to last year and with a jump of almost 74% in the last three years – we read – This latest figure is the result of the unprecedented amount of new rearmament programs that the Ministry of Defense is submitting to Parliament at a fast pace and which will therefore be launched next year ”.

Analyzing the spending sectors, we note the 5.39 billion euros (up by 1.3 billion) allocated in the budget of the Ministry of Defence and 2.89 billion (-350 million compared to last year) in that of Ministry of Economic Development, which include among other funds also “105 million for the mortgage interest lit by the state to give companies in advance the amounts allocated for specific multi-year weapon projects “.

The risky comparison of Verdoliva (director of ASL Napoli 1) to Radio Crc: “No-vax incomprehensible, like the Neapolitans who cheer Juve”

