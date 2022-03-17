Weapons seized in Operation Discovery are linked to criminal acts; Hearing rescheduled for Friday

One of those involved in the cybercrime network dismantled with Operation Discovery is linked to an attempted murder in which they used the weapons that were seized from him in the raids on March 2, the Public Ministry reported today.

Upon his departure from the hearing where this Wednesday the Public Ministry continued reading the coercion measure, the trial prosecutor Claudio Cordero maintained that the institution has the results of ballistic studies that link the accused Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz with a criminal act.

Cordero said that the result of the analysis carried out by the Scientific Police on the firearms, which include rifles seized in the raids, have tested positive for attempted murder.

Against Rodríguez Ortiz and 38 other defendants, more than 350 elements of binding evidence have been compiled, which place him at the center of the mafia structure that appropriated millionaire economic resources through fraud, extortion, sextortion and blackmail US citizens.

The Public Ministry reiterated that it is a structure that operated under the scheme of clandestine call centers in which it captured its victims, mainly US citizens up to 96 years of age, who, under pressure and psychological terror, blackmail, extortion and deceit, deprived of considerable economic resources.

This Wednesday, Judge Yiberty Polanco, of the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services, adjourned the hearing for next Friday.

The detainees

In addition to Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán or Dari), the Public Ministry requests 18 months of preventive detention against José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña (Max), Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Billete), Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández (Mayo), Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán (Alikate) and Anabel Adames.

Also against Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5), Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla), David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hiche Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Durán, Juan de Dios Martínez Brito, Salim Bautista Santana, Enrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez and William Alberto Díaz Cruz.

Also accused are Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then and/or Joel Estévez Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Estévez and /o Bonifacio Daniel Estévez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.