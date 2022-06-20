Wear the fashionable trikini like the experts and sexiest like this

As you know, in the 1950s they openly celebrated the hips and breasts. Then came the swimsuits from the 60s, in the midst of a revolution, that focused on the mid-belly, and bodies welcomed pieces that play with cut-out details in bold designs. In fact, this was the decade in which the trikinia bathing suit made up of two pieces joined at the front by one or more flaps of variable width fabric.

Today, this seductive extremely feminine model is back in fashion. On the catwalks of Spring-Summer 2022, in fact, the magnificent trikini It has been proposed by several brands. Let’s see what pieces cannot be missing this season and how to wear them according to the latest trends.

The trikini with sarong or skirt

The coolest combination of the season is the trikini with transparent pareo skirts inspired by pencil skirts for a powerful woman and its complement with high-heeled sandals and clutches. Like Jacquemus, with his and Supriya Lele’s sports-inspired model.

Jacquemus. Photo: Courtesy

The trikini with pants

The trikini in 2022 It is not only worn on the beach, but also in the city, so the combination with pants is a success. Choose models in bright colors to be eye-catching. One must-see inspiration is Missoni and Supriya Lele’s mermaid metro looks.

Delete Lele. Photo: Courtesy

The lingerie trikini

For a few seasons now, lingerie has been uncovered, so why not involve the world of trendy beachwear too? Dolce & Gabbana bets on lace and bright and luminous details, for those who want to be noticed on the beach.

Dolce and Gabbana. Photo: Courtesy

Not only the trikini, also the monokini is cool

Next to trikini there is the monokini, the scandalous creation that exposed the chest launched by Rudi Gernreich in 1964. Chanel proposes it strictly in combination with a T-shirt and completed with a miniature version of a belt.