wear the ideal blonde for daring brunettes this 2022

Zendaya not only is she one of the best actresses in Hollywood, she has also become quite a fashion icon at 26 years old.

Each look of the protagonist of euphoria it becomes a trend, and surprises with each garment, wearing from jeans, to dresses, and maxi boots.

The famous has also tried different hair styles from short, to long, and from brown to red.

Nevertheless, now he dared to wear a different tone, sexy, and daring, cwith which it imposes trends for brunettes this 2022 and looks fantastic.

Zendaya’s new blonde look with which she sets trends for brunettes

Zendaya changed her look this weekend, and after wearing a dark brown for a long time, we saw her with a bold blonde like Barbie.

The actress stole all eyes on Beyoncé’s birthday partywho she admires a lot and looked fabulous with this new shade of hair.

In the images that circulate in networks, one sees Zendaya with her hair below her shoulders, fringes and very chic waves, with which she wears her new blonde with great style and elegance.

“OMG Zendaya looks spectacular with that tone”, “wow the blonde suits her wonderfully”, “I love her style”, “Zendaya looks fabulous, I never thought that a tone like that would look good on brunettes”, “I loved Zendaya’s new look, she looks perfect”, and “wow a divine goddess”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Fans are delighted with her new look and many women have been encouraged to wear this tone, which undoubtedly looks good on brunettes, and is perfect to renew the image in the remainder of 2022.