wear the Yves Saint Laurent bag worn by celebrities – Revista Para Ti

The Argentine businesswoman was photographed while waiting for her flight at the Paris airport, wearing the YSL tote bag that is a trend among celebrities.

Wanda Nara shared with her followers a photo that was taken at the Paris airport while waiting for her flight to Ibiza with Mauro Icardi and her youngest daughters. And there the Argentine businesswoman is wearing a Yves Saint Laurent tote bag that is a trend this season.

Wanda at the Paris airport, with her tote bag. IG photo.

The bag, one of the most chosen by the famous, is a comfortable and spacious bag, ideal for carrying many things. For this reason it was chosen by Wanda, since on her lightning trip to Ibiza she needed a bag with a lot of storage space.

Wanda’s bag.

What is Wanda Nara’s tote bag like?

Its about iCare maxi model in quilted lambskin that they already wore Zoe Kravitz, haley bieber, Miley Cyrus Y sydney sweeney, the actress of “Euphoria”. It belongs to the spring-summer 2022 collection of the French firm.

Hailey Bieber with her tote bag.

As for its features, this black bag bears the iconic YSL jewel logo in giant size on its front; a detachable golden clasp in the form of a chain that joins both endsand is decorated with quilted carré stitching.

Zoë Kravitz also wears it.

90 percent of its composition is lambskin (the rest is brass, an alloy of copper and zinc), its dimensions are 38/58 x 43 x 8 centimeters; grosgrain lining; a main compartment and a removable zippered bag.

How much is the tote bag

It is published on the brand’s website in nothing less than $3,990which is equivalent to 518 thousand pesos (according to the official price).