Wear this gorgeous suit like Zendaya and Emily Ratajkowski!

A fan of the oversize or the fairer style, this year the trendy look can be worn both ways. And it’s these two fashion icons who teach us!

Loose style has never been so fashionable. Two fashion icons have even made it their trademark.

And if the monochrome is found on every street corner, the neutral complexion is slowly returning to the race. Zendaya and Emily Ratajkowski wear this style wonderfully! Find out how to copy this trendy 2022 look in this article.

The style of the two actresses is the trend look 2022

After some research, we are proud to bring you the trending look for 2022. A little laid back style while still being classy. This way of dressing is highly coveted by fashionistas. And for good reason, two leading fashion personalities wear it wonderfully. Monochrome has never been so feminine ! And credit goes to Zendaya and Emily Ratajkowski.

Sebastian Bear-McClard’s wife’s gray tailored suit set fashion fans on fire last October. Sported by an oversized cut, the outfit highlighted the star of Gone girl. The grey color of the outfit gave her a classy look, harmonized with the vintage model of her style of dress. The relaxed hairstyle she wore with this suit was very well seen!

The young Zendaya Coleman has opted for a more sophisticated model. With the fear of God from the collection of Jerry Lorenzo. She seduced everyone and managed to make the buzz. Indeed, the Euphoria actress revives the classic monochrome style like her colleague. Indeed, these two stars have given an important place to the grays!

Fashion icon that she is, Tom Holland’s girlfriend appeared in this very chic minimalist outfit. Very proud of this title, she expresses well the story of all the clothes she wears… Exactly as she said a few months ago. And this very well cut suit with a very original structure is the trendy look for 2022! On April 10, it was in a total light gray look that the beauty appeared at the CFDA Awards 2021.

How to imitate this trendy 2022 look?

If we can’t have exactly the same model as the stars. We can easily copy this trendy 2022 look in different ways. To do this, we use our usual brands. We shop for almost similar models by taking a ride at Aeron. As a bonus, these chic outfits are within reach of all fashionistas.

First of all, the single-breasted blazer of the brand will be able to perfect your 2022 trendy look. Its original structure ensures you an unbeatable style. In addition, the small details that complete this jacket make it an authentic piece. The asymmetrical lapel collar is very original for an unstoppable modern style. And its welt pocket on the chest gives a delicate masculine touch to this jacket.

To complete your look, opt for the Hopeton cropped flared hem suit still from Aeron. Its high waist accompanied by a buttonhole on one side deserves these pants to be part of your 2022 trendy look. And if you have nice pumps to show off, the crop style on the bottom of this outfit will certainly help. Finally, its slit side pockets imbue these pants with a certain elegance.

Furthermore, the model proposed by Zadig&Voltaire is also a safe choice. For a flawless 2022 trendy style. The double-breasted jacket is a classic. With a lapel collar and flap pockets to the front. The blazer becomes a timeless piece. A straight cut suit should complete your look. Crowned with remarkable simplicity, this stocking will accompany you to all types of events.

What accessories with the 2022 trendy look?

As we said above, pumps on your feet will be enhanced by this trendy look 2022. But you can also opt for ankle boots with heels for a more retro effect.

On the bag side, it is better to associate this outfit with a minimalist clutch black or grey. If you have golden touches among your accessories, a handbag of the same color would be a good complement!