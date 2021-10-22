“Wearables improve mental and physical wellness”, Giovanni Bergamaschi – iGizmo.it

We meet Giovanni Bergamaschi, Head of Fitbit Southern Europe at Google, just at the moment when the new wearable Charge 5 reaches Italy and the collaboration relationship between Fitbit and Will Smith is about to materialize through the StrongWill series (which we talk about below. ). From this situation arises a chat recorded in a relaxed video interview: a chat to talk not only about Fitbit but how the evolution of the brand has declined with the purchase of Google and why mental wellness is as important as physical wellness . So here’s the chat with Giovanni Bergamaschi.

StrongWill, the series featuring Will Smith in the Fitbit Premium app

American actor, rapper and producer: Will Smith has joined the Fitbit family and publicly announced his commitment to improving every aspect of his health and well-being. Will Smith is personally creating and curating an exclusive series of content on Fitbit Premium dedicated to 360-degree health. In the StrongWill program curated by Will Smith, six training programs to burn calories and stimulate endorphins are available from today, as well as mindfulness sessions (all contents are in English). Thanks to resistance training and relaxation techniques, Fitbit Premium members can now train with Will and his coaches to make their body and mind even stronger.

Premium becomes more attractive

Fitbit invites you to take better care of your holistic health – from fitness, to sleep, to mental health. The drive that led Will to improve his fitness was inspired by a desire to improve his overall well-being, and StrongWill’s content focuses on both physical and mental aspects.

As Will stated on his social media channels, “I spent countless days bingeing on snacks and wasn’t feeling my best physically. I love my body, so I want to get back on track with my overall health and well-being. For me, being in the best shape of my life means taking better care of my body ”.

No matter where you are on your quest for wellness, the hardest part is getting started. Fitbit and Will work together to help Premium users reach their goals with an approach that suits their lifestyle, improving their daily routine and introducing calorie-burning workouts, mindfulness sessions, surrounded by numerous jokes from Will. which help keep energy levels high.

Get motivated by Will’s coaches and join exclusive guided sessions, only available within Fitbit Premium – no equipment or gym required:

Bodyweight training: Will Smith is no stranger to weightlifting, but sometimes even "Willy the Prince of Bel-Air" can't get to the gym. Join trainer Roz the Diva to learn new muscle strengthening techniques that you can perform without a lot of tools and explore one of Will's favorite exercises.

Will Smith is no stranger to weightlifting, but sometimes even “Willy the Prince of Bel-Air” can’t get to the gym. Join trainer Roz the Diva to learn new muscle strengthening techniques that you can perform without a lot of tools and explore one of Will’s favorite exercises. Main challenge: to reach new fitness goals, start with your strength, because that’s where your peak performance is “born and grown.” Join trainer Jahdy to explore Will’s favorite techniques for strengthening, engaging and enhancing your strength.

Find your center: Will Smith often makes it clear: When you train your body, it's just as important to train your mind. Join trainer Faith Hunter to find your mental shape with deep breathing exercises and meditation.

Mobility Yoga: practicing Yoga was critical to Will's success towards his well-being. Follow trainer Hiro Landazuri in his mobility yoga classes to work on your physical ability, flexibility and stability. Namaste!

Let's Go Cardio !: in this workout, the Maya Monza trainer guides you from warming up, through 10 high intensity cardio exercises, to a cool down. Get some water and a towel, because this is about increasing your heart rate and sweating. As Will says, "Let's light this oven!"

in this workout, the Maya Monza trainer guides you from warming up, through 10 high intensity cardio exercises, to a cool down. Get some water and a towel, because this is about increasing your heart rate and sweating. As Will says, “Let’s light this oven!” HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) for the upper body: the faster the better! The Bianca G trainer offers a high-energy, high-intensity workout focused on the upper body with the aim of burning calories, increasing endurance and gaining muscle mass quickly.

With the aim of improving his well-being, Will has started wearing Charge 5, the new most advanced Fitbit tracker ever, which complements his diet, reminds him to keep moving and supports him in managing stress and mental health.

Fitbit: ending the year with a “bang”

Being “strong” today is a different concept for each of us, whether it is strength in the body, mind or heart. Take Will as an example: “I have come to understand that strength is much more than a physical ability, it is also mental and emotional. It’s not just about your abs or how big your biceps are, could you push yourself to experiment new things, improve the work you are already doing and keep doing it? These things require a different concept of strength ”.

You don’t have to try it alone – try to involve a friend, family member or neighbor, just as Will’s community shared their inspiring stories with him.

You can sneak a peek at Will’s progress to end the year in top shape in YouTube Originals’ new original series, “Best Shape of My Life,” from Monday, November 8 on his YouTube channel.

This thrilling five-day series, produced by Westbrook Media, will showcase what drives Will Smith to push his limits and analyze the factors that led to his success – and it is precisely from this research that his recovery can begin.

Also in November, Fitbit will sponsor the five-city promotional tour of Will’s autobiography, “Will,” to support his journey to wellness and the many “steps” still to be taken on the international book tour. Will’s autobiography will reveal the stages from which it was possible to understand that outer success, inner happiness and human connection must be in tune.

The invitation is to follow Fitbit on social media for more updates on Will’s efforts to achieve his well-being and to stay up to date on the new StrongWill collections coming to Fitbit Premium in 2022 with ever new ways to keep growing stronger.

For more inspiration and guidance on fitness, nutrition, health and wellness, you can read more on the Fitbit blog.