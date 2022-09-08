Weariness, tensions … The team swings on Neymar’s moods towards Mbappé

This Tuesday evening, the PSG beat Juventus to enter the Champions League. A deserved victory by the score of two goals to one on the whole matchh. Once again, Kylian Mbappé made the difference, scoring twice. On his first goal, the world champion was able to take advantage of a magnificent service from Neymar Jr. The Brazilian, particularly inspired since the start of the season, had the flair to make a ladle for Mbappé. A Mbappé who for his part could have gone for his hat-trick. But the former Monaco was clumsy in the second half.

An action in particular made PSG fans pester. All alone at the back post, Neymar was indeed forgotten by Mbappé, who preferred to finish his action alone, for in the end a big miss. This action attracts attention because the relationship between Neymar and Mbappé is apparently not in good shape.

Neymar bored at PSG?

Neymar Jr knows that his status has changed since the start of this new season. Reportedly, PSG even sought to sell him during the transfer window. Touched in his pride, the Brazilian has been achieving feats for a few weeks. But he finds it difficult to accept Mbappé’s new role in the capital. This is announced by L’Equipe in recent hours. According to the French media, Neymar is increasingly frustrated and tired.

He would have a hard time hiding it off the pitch. “A scene reflects this irritation. Tuesday, after the victory against Juventus. A PSG employee comes to ask if Neymar wants to speak to the press after such a sparkling match. Always with a smile, the star responds direct: “Are you sure? Really? Because if I talk tonight… it’s going to cause problems, huh!”

(Laughs) “One element is clear: he did not taste Mbappé’s choices and came out of the match against Juve quite irritated”, indicates in particular L’Equipe.

On the action of the 51st minute, Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 replied a few seconds later to Neymar 🇧🇷 to tell him that he had not seen him.

Both players spoke in a relaxed manner about the action after the match. 🤝

📲@FabriceHawkins – @ArthurPerrot pic.twitter.com/Zw8FvknbtQ — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) September 7, 2022

Mbappé at the center of tensions?

L’Equipe continues by specifying that Neymar does not want to enter into open war with Mbappé, even if he is aware of his downgrading.

It is more on the side of his clan that the tension is rising. The latter does not understand how PSG gave so much importance to Mbappé this summer. Despite everything, the former Barça has more and more difficulty in hiding his moods. A few days ago, the Brazilian even had an inappropriate reaction to a young PSG player in a harmless exercise. Luckily, Sergio Ramos was there to calm things down. Against Juve last Tuesday evening, Mbappé and Neymar did not show any particular tension. But the coldness of their relationship begins to threaten the balance of the group. It’s up to Christophe Galtier to manage the problem.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













