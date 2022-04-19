Wearing masks is now optional at Miami and Florida airports

Several international airports in Florida announced that the use of the mask is now optional after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported that due to a court ruling it eliminated that federal mandate in public transportation and in transportation centers. .

Miami International Airport (MIA), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL), Orlando International Airport, and Tampa International Airport are some of the airports in the state that immediately stopped applying the policy of wearing masks imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.

“Mami-Dade will follow federal guidelines, and at this time, since the TSA will not enforce any mask policy, we will do the same for all transit, including the airport,” Miami-Dade County spokeswoman Loren Parra said in a statement. a written statement sent to el Nuevo Herald on Tuesday.

However, they continue to urge people with underlying conditions, those who feel symptomatic, or those who test positive to wear masks as a health measure in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

“As with any health matter, personal choice and personal responsibility are paramount as our community does its part to keep one another healthy,” Parra said.

The TSA reported Monday that due to the court ruling issued that day, effective immediately, it will no longer enforce its security directives and Emergency Amendment requiring the wearing of masks on public transportation and transit hubs.

It will also rescind new safety directives that were scheduled to go into effect Tuesday and emphasized that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that “people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.” .

The federal judge of Florida, Kathryin Kimball Mizelle, ruled against the CDC order of the mandatory use of masks in all types of public transport, arguing that they exceeded their powers by ordering an extension without complying with the procedure established by law. or provide sufficient justifications.

Last week, the administration of President Joe Biden announced an extension until May 3 of the mandatory use of masks due to an outbreak caused by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) also jumped on the bandwagon, reporting late Monday that “tonight the FLL is not enforcing the federal mask mandate. Please note that this is a developing situation. As such, the airport will update the information on our social media and website accordingly.”

Update on mask mandate: based on guidance from the @TSA this evening, #FLL is not enforcing the federal face mask mandate. Please note that this is a developing situation. As such, the airport will update information on our social media and website accordingly. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 19, 2022

“Mask Update: TSA will no longer enforce the Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring the wearing of masks on public transportation and transit hubs. Face masks are now optional at our airport and facilities,” Orlando International Airport reported.

Face Mask Update: TSA will no longer enforce Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. Face masks are now optional in our airport and facilities.

Details: https://t.co/8R58M9U5Sj — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 19, 2022

Tampa International Airport (TPA) also jumped on the bandwagon, announcing that masks are now optional, effective immediately.

Per TSA’s removal of its federal mask mandate, masks are now optional at Tampa International Airport, effective immediately. Passengers, employees and guests are no longer required to wear masks or face coverings in any of the facilities or terminals at TPA. — Tampa International Airport (@FlyTPA) April 19, 2022

“Passengers, employees and guests are no longer required to wear masks or face coverings at any TPA facility or terminal,” it said.

This story was originally published on April 19, 2022 10:34 a.m.