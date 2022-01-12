Weather and Climate. Oceans, record heat content in 2021 «3B Meteo

reading time

warmer seas

The heat content in the ocean reached a record value in 2021, exceeding the previous 2020 record value of 14 ± 11 ZJ (1 Zetta Joule = 1021 Joule). The most recent report, written by 23 researchers from 14 institutes, was published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences. In 2021, the ocean was the hottest on record.

“In seven maritime domains of the Indian, the tropical Atlantic, the North Atlantic, the Northwest Pacific, the North Pacific, the southern oceans – reads the document – strong warming is observed but with a distinct variability from interannual to ten-year. Four of these domains showed record heat content in 2021. “The intermediate waters (200-400m) of the Mediterranean Sea indicate a strong increase between 2014 and 2017 and a linear trend of 0.028 ° C per year since 1999- 2021. Increases in heat content have direct implications for the frequency and intensity of marine heat waves and other hot spots.

The warming is mainly attributed to an increase in greenhouse gas concentrations of anthropogenic origin while the annual variation of the oceanic heat content is mainly linked to the oscillation of the ENSO.

