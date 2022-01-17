Weather and Climate: Tonga Volcano Explosion Could Cool the Climate? VEI 6

You have certainly seen an image of the volcano in the vicinity of the island of Tonga exploding. Images also reported by satellites, which they have immortalized an exceptional amplitude of the volcanic cloud produced by what is an underwater volcano.

There massive volcanic eruption submarine that occurred in the vicinity of Tonga was so powerful that it was perceived all over the world with a variation of the atmospheric pressure on the ground. Also in Italy with a drop of more than 2 hPa in the atmospheric pressure on the ground, caused by the shock wave.

From the immediate vicinity of the volcano it triggered a tsunami which flooded the Pacific coast from Japan to the United States.

The satellite imagery speaks volumes, and showed the long and rumbling eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano emitting smoke and ash into the air, with a thunderous roar heard 10,000 kilometers away in Alaska. That is, throughout the Pacific.

The US Geological Survey recorded Saturday’s eruption as equivalent to an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 at zero depth.

The extent of the damage in Tonga is still unclear as communication lines are cut.

It is known that a tsunami wave hit the coast of the capital of Nuku’Alofa, and people fled to higher ground, leaving behind flooded houses, and some with structural damage, as small stones and ash fell from the sky.

The New Zealand scientist Marco Brenna, senior lecturer at Otago University’s School of Geology has described the impact of the rash as relatively mild, but said that another eruption with a much larger impact cannot be ruled out. This suggests that there will be no impact on the climate, but they are suppositions, we look forward to reading scientific publications on the subject.

The tsunami has touched with waves over between 120 cm and 3 meters the Japanese Pacific coast. There are currently no scientific sources that exactly define the extent of this eruption in VEI.

VEI stands for Volcanic Explosivity Index, or the volcanic explosiveness index. And as the volcanoes with their greatest explosions have an impact on the climate, after viewing the first images one wonders if this volcanic explosion will have an impact on the climate in the coming months or years.

There is no answer until it is defined the entity VEI And quantity of material expelled into the atmosphere by the volcano. There is increasing talk of a VEI 6. Explosions like that seen could also affect us up close.

In Italy, in the southern Tyrrhenian Sea there is the well-known Marsili volcano, and above all, several Italian volcanoes are plinian in nature, that is explosive, moreover, in Naples there is also one “few supervolcanoes present in the world: the Phlegraean Fields “. But in Italy there are no imminent risks. While the Tonga area is part of the ring of fire, where various volcanoes are constantly erupting, and devastating earthquakes occur in those parts.

On June 15, 1991, the Pinatubo exploded in the Philippines. Its explosive power VEI has been calculated as 6 on a scale up to 10. But fu surprisingly, the amount of material expelled into the atmosphere compared to Mount St. Helens VEI 5, which expelled 10 times less material.

There are other factors to consider, such as gases released by explosions, which in the atmosphere can cause a sort of light reflective veil, partially hindering solar radiation.

Subsequently we have had other volcanoes with notable explosions equal to VEI 5: El Chichón in 1982, Mount Hudson in 1991 and Puyehue-Cordón Caulle in 2011. All with VEI slightly lower than Pinatubo, but with less damage to the atmosphere.

The Pinatubo, in the following 15 months, according to the data elaborated by the scientists, they measured a drop in the global average temperature of about 0.6 degrees C.

On the planet there are various volcanoes that could change suddenly, and severely the climate with their periodic eruptions, which fortunately occur with very long return times. Among the largest is the potentially possible one of Yellowstone.

But various volcanoes in the the past hundreds of years have cooled the climate.