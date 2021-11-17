WEATHER, flash update on upcoming COLD and SNOW

In the last few hours, the main forecast models have produced projections with some important changes compared to the last few days. The situation expected for next week therefore shows some changes: which ones? Well, let’s try to find out more about what has changed in the projections.

The cold is still there, but it’s different

Let’s face it: as it was possible that this happened (we repeated to exhaustion that these were projections with a still high degree of uncertainty), the computers seem to have eaten back the cold of next week even if, be careful, not entirely. What does it mean? Simply that cold currents are still expected in our country, but less intense, which will therefore cause a lowering of temperatures, but in general less abrupt and marked. Furthermore, the cold eruption seems to want to be postponed by a few days: no longer at the beginning of the week but rather in the central part of next week, around 24-25 November. And the snow?

Still the flakes, but at what altitude?

With the new projections the snow has not disappeared, but it has certainly been moved to slightly higher altitudes. Moreover, even the previous projections did not see snow up to the plains, so in this case things would not change much, also because, in the face of an increase in the snow level, with the configurations envisaged by today’s projections, we could see snowfalls on the other hand. really copious on the Alpine Arc. So, to listen to today’s releases of the models, a decidedly resized cold wave and snowfalls, although abundant, less winter. But, beware, let’s go back to repeating what was also stated in all the updates of the last few days, namely that these are projections for a week or more, which therefore maintain a high degree of uncertainty: in short, it cannot be excluded that already from the next update the models return to show more winter scenarios!

