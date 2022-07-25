Weather forecast in Puerto Plata for before leaving home this July 22

Will it rain, will it be a sunny day or will it get cold this Friday? Here it isfor the following hours in the Dominican city of Puerto Plata.

In Puerto Plata it is expected a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius.

As for the rain, the probability of precipitation for the Dominican city will be 55% during the day and 65% throughout the night.

In the same sense, the cloud cover will be 99% during the day and 96% during the night. While the wind gusts will reach 46 kilometers per hour in the day and 37 kilometers per hour at night.

Beware of the sun, ultraviolet rays are expected to reach a level of up to 6.

Puerto Plata is one of the most populated cities in the Dominican Republic, part of the homonymous province, located on the north coast of the Central American country.

In this city, as in much of the Dominican Republic, The climate is tropical.

The months with the greatest drought They go from June to August, the rest of the year the rains are more constantOctober and November being the two-month period with the most rainfall.

The weather in the Dominican Republic

Being a Caribbean nation, The Dominican Republic has a mainly tropical climate, with abundant rainfall and an average temperature of between 25 degrees and 30 degrees..

The rainy season begins in May and ends in November, with the months of May, August and September registering the most torrential rainfall in Dominican lands.

Despite being a tropical country, there are regions, mainly in high areas such as Constanza, Jarabacoa and Ocoa, where the temperature can drop considerably in winter, reaching -5 degrees in winter.

The Dominican Republic is prone to hurricanes and, on average, one occurs every seven or eight years, as well as a tropical storm every four years, not counting floods.

