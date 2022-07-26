Weather forecast of the weather in Santo Domingo for this July 22

Spring, summer, fall or winter, these days it doesn’t matter what season it is in the face of recent climate change that makes a blazing sunny afternoon turn into a thunderstorm in the blink of an eye.

Checking the weather has become a habit among many people to know what clothes to wear, what shoes to choose, plan a trip or decide whether or not to carry an umbrella. Below we present the weather conditions in Santo Domingo.

The probability of precipitation for this Friday in Santo Domingo it is 45% during the day and 43% throughout the night.

Meanwhile, the cloud cover will be 93% during the day and 53% during the night.

As to temperature a maximum of 31 degrees and a minimum of 24 degrees is expected in this Dominican region. UV rays are expected to reach a level of up to 7.

While the wind gusts will reach 18 kilometers per hour in the day and 20 kilometers per hour at night.

Santo Domingo is the capital city of the Dominican Republiclocated in the Caribbean Sea in the south of the Central American country.

Being in the Caribbean, the climate in Santo Domingo is mainly tropicalHowever, the tropical trade winds, as well as the nearby mountainous areas, help reduce the heat and humidity in the region.

the hottest months are between July and September, while the months with the coldest temperatures They are December and January.

As for the rains the rainy season in Santo Domingo it is from May to April, while the driest months They are between January and April.

(Photo: File)

The weather in the Dominican Republic

Being a Caribbean country, The Dominican Republic has a predominantly tropical climate, with abundant rainfall and an average temperature of between 25 degrees and 30 degrees..

The rainy season begins in May and ends in November, with the months of May, August and September reporting the most torrential rainfall in Dominican lands.

Despite being a tropical country, there are regions, mainly in high areas such as Constanza, Jarabacoa and Ocoa, where the temperature can drop considerably in winter, reaching -5 degrees in winter.

The Dominican Republic is prone to hurricanes and, on average, one occurs every seven or eight years, as well as a tropical storm every four years, not counting floods.

