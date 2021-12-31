Weather forecast. Polar vortex, stratosphere and La Nina, developments on January «3B Meteo

reading time

stratospheric polar vortex

The stratospheric polar vortex continues to be colder and even stronger than average, a feature of this winter season. According to numerical forecasts, this situation is expected to last also in the next few weeks, the Ecmwf numerical model shows how the speeds are above average for the whole month of January with little fluctuations around the climatology.

average zonal winds at 10 hPa

Despite this, the structure of the stratospheric vortex assumes an oval shape given the presence of an anticyclone at all altitudes in the North Pacific. However, there is a to be highlighted in the model queues minor stratospheric warming from both the Pacific and Atlantic. This derives from the Greenland-Scandinavia pressure dipole for the Atlantic sector, from the Aleutian anticyclone and moving towards eastern Siberia on the Pacific. Due to stratospheric warming, the polar vortex will move towards North America. The type of tropospheric attitude does not facilitate energy transfers towards the stratosphere so these heaters will tend to doze off. It is probable that the vortex can then conquer the Polo again, reinforcing itself further.

The stratosphere remains disconnected from the troposphere for the moment. The meteorological conditions of the middle latitudes depend only on the tropospheric activity where La Nina is the most important variable. The pairing La Nina / negative PDO (Pacific Decadal Oscillation) influence the weather on North America while for Europe there is an influence of the strong tropical convective activity (MJO) on the jet stream during its phases. In this case, the Rossby waves in Europe are now more modulated by the exit of the jet stream from East Asia (Mountain Torque Positivo) with a first wave that brings the sub tropical anticyclone to bring an atypical heat wave to different nations. The second wave will instead involve a dismantling of the sub-tropical block with consequent cooling in the heart of Europe.

rossby waves

According to Ecmwf there is the tendency of the NAO to be, in the frequency, more positive during the month of January. It can be hypothesized that in a zonal trend the polar vortex could however allow the insertion of pockets towards southern Europe.

Geopotential anomalies according to the ECMWF model averaged over the period 3-9 January

