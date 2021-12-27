Weather, here are the effects of La Niña: Tropical air bubble on Italy. Concerns January

The mechanisms that regulate the weather evolution are strongly influenced by the climate behavior indices. At this stage we are experiencing a very strong influence of La Niña it is generating strong extratropical hurricanes in the North Atlantic, and that after triggering weeks of bad weather in the Mediterranean Sea central western, is now replaced by a new climatic figure: African high pressure. Of this we know well the connoted during the summer seasons, however by now he has gotten into the habit of show itself even in the middle of winter.

Actually, African high pressure is not an index of climate behavior, or at least so far it has not been classified as such. It is an air mass which frequently reaches the Mediterranean, expanding across half of Europe, triggering waves of extreme heat.

This time the maximum temperature peaks at an altitude of 850 hPa you will have in the south of France and towards the North-West of Italy, with the Zero Thermal that could lead to altitudes close to 4000 meters. A summer value.

There duration of the weather event, however, it will be in its peak quite short, emerging in its maximum intensity at the turn of the New Year 2022. Then there will be the decay of this anticyclone, but nevertheless in the western central Mediterranean Sea they will continue considerable climatic anomalies. Meanwhile, in the north-east of the European continent, the cold will continue, indeed the frost it could become sidereal since in the Moscow region they are expected after about New Year’s Eve 30 ° C below zero. A value now not usual in those parts.

NAO negative. This is an index of the climate that heavily influences Europe, and therefore Italy, is negative, therefore favorable to the hegemony of an anomalous, at least exceptional anticyclone. But it will tend, as usual, to fluctuate.

La Niña, as we have said countless times, it is capable of entangling the normal dynamics of the earth’s climate. And it is not only in Europe that there are such extreme conditions. In North America, for example this year we are talking about heat waves which resulted in record temperatures in various areas in the Great Plains region, while the west coast is affected by a wave of frost unusually intense, with snowstorms even in the plains.

But in one planetary overview, climatic anomalies are causing unusual atmospheric phenomena. To say, in some areas extreme drought conditions occur with sporadic thunderstorms that are the cause of disastrous consequences.

All this is not only caused by La Niña, also because this occurs periodically, but what happens is originated above all by climate changes that yes overlap to the various indices of climate behavior.