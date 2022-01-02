Weather report – Another day of ordinary climate madness. Incredible temperatures «3B Meteo

reading time

2 minutes, 8 seconds

Weather report still a climatically anomalous day

ALMOST SUMMER ON THE HILLS AND MOUNTAINS. WINTER COLD IN THE VALLEYS– The high pressure area of ​​African origin continues to lead completely abnormal temperatures on our country. Not only upside down because of the thermal inversions which see values ​​in the mountains significantly higher than those in the plains but also exceptionally above seasonal averages. An isotherm at 1500m of altitude that reaches 15 ° C is practically never seen at the beginning of January and is rare even at the beginning of the summer but this is precisely what is happening so much that if we go to look at the peaks and minimum recorded in the Alps and in the central-northern Apennines, we remain speechless. Moncenisio (To) 1460m +17.5 ° C, Ribordone (To) 1275m + 19 ° C, Promiod (Ao) 1484m + 18.6 ° C, Plateau Rosa (Ao) 3488m + 2 ° C and we could continue. In the hills it is even hotter, in Valtellina reached the 22 ° C in Teglio, 700m this could be a historical record. The situation does not change much on the Apennines with 20 ° C in Pievepelago (Mo) 1272m E 19-20 ° C diffused between 500 and 1000m of altitude. Extremely high temperatures that stand destabilizing even the snowpack recently accumulated in the Alps with avalanche risk increasing.

In the plains and in the valleys the situation changes radically, Val Padana lady of the cold with with frosts albeit weak in the morning in the countryside and highs even today almost everywhere below 4-5 ° C in the central sector and no more than 5-6 ° C in the peripheral sector. Ferrara even today with dense fog and a maximum of only 3 ° C, Bologna is no different with only 4 ° C. Very polluted fog due to the high cparticulate concentration which even exceeded 100-120 micrograms per cubic meter. But it is cold even in the valleys of the Center and at times also in those of the South with values ​​not exceeding 5-6 ° C in the lower Chianti, 8 ° C in the Perugino, 9-10 ° C in the Benevento area. On the coasts the temperature remains strongly influenced by low clouds and mists but in general the values ​​are quite mild although not everywhere. 12 ° C in Florence, 14 ° C in Rome, 15 ° C in Naples, 14 ° C in Palermo and Cagliari, it is cold on the Marche coasts with maximum values no more than 7-8 ° C between Civitanova Marche and Porto San Giorgio. Also cold Ancona with 7 ° C. The mildest temperature of the coasts is up to Policoro in Matera with 23 ° C.

