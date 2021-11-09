WEATHER REPORT. China, early winter. Snow has already arrived in Beijing

reading time

1 minute, 15 seconds

Archive image

About three weeks earlier than normal the cold coming from the northernmost latitudes has already pushed south, reaching the Beijing area. Together with the cold, an intense depression circulation also brought bad weather over the weekend just spent in Beijing, where temperatures plummeted to below freezing and precipitation took on a snowy nature, whitening the city.

Although the environment has become spectacular, many inconveniences have resulted from bad weather conditions. Traffic went haywire and the suspension of 175 bus lines, in addition to the cancellation of flights and nine trains and the closure of 140 roads and highways in Beijing and surroundings on Sunday. The snowfall, which began on Saturday evening and continued until Sunday, was accompanied by strong winds triggered by the low pressure vortex which gave rise to real storms over the city, covered with almost ten centimeters of snow.

It was therefore a rather early snowfall, but not a record one, which dates back to 1987 when it began to snow on the city even on October 31st. With the start of the new week, bad weather has left the Beijing area, where the sun has returned to shine, but it is expected that in the coming days temperatures will drop dramatically to below zero at night, with the risk of new inconveniences caused by the formation of ice on the roads.

