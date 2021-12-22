WEATHER REPORT. Eastern Europe in the grip of winter. Great frost and snow on the plains «3B Meteo

World

WEATHER REPORT. Eastern Europe in the grip of winter. Great frost and snow on the plains

The great frost from the Arctic has conquered the eastern states of the Old Continent and part of the central ones in recent days. A very large low pressure circulation centered on the Russian plains conveys cold air southwards along its left edge that spreads from Scandinavia and northwestern Russia to the Baltic states, Belarus, Poland, Ukraine, to a lesser extent also towards Germany and the Balkan Peninsula, where temperatures also drop abundantly below freezing up to flat altitudes.

The heart of the freezing air is concentrated today along the states bordering Russia, in particular between the Baltic Republics and Belarus, with temperatures that fluctuate in the free atmosphere at about 1500m altitude. around -20 ° C. This translates into values ​​in the plains that even in broad daylight do not go beyond -11 ° in Kiev, -12 ° C in Minsk, -13 ° C in St. Petersburg, even -17 ° C in Moscow. In Lapland, the climate is even more glacial and there are some places on the border between Sweden and Finland where the column goes down down to -27 ° C.

In addition to the great frost, the vast ‘vacuum wheel’ carries a series of unstable impulses towards the south which give rise to snowfall up to the plains between the Baltic sector, Belarus, Poland and the neighboring borders with Russia, at times accompanied by pungent gusts of wind that give rise to real snowstorms. A situation that will also be preserved for the next 36/48 hours, then towards Christmas Eve it could temporarily soften due to the entry of relatively milder and more humid western currents, probably responsible for a white Christmas over much of Mittle Europe.

Weather, evolution until Thursday 23 December
