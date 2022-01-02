Weather report Europe – Between anomalous heat, fogs and frostbite but in a few days cold and snow on the way «3B Meteo

reading time

2 minutes, 16 seconds

Extreme conditions in Europe between abnormal heat and freezing cold

ANOMALY HOT IN THE CENTER-WEST, GELICIDE IN THE EAST – The arrival of the African anticyclone over much of Europe has literally canceled the winter bringing anomalous temperatures to the western sectors where the sun prevails and rains with extensive phenomena of freezing in the east where the cold air nestled in the lower layers kept the temperatures below freezing causing the rain to freeze instantly. It is practically summer in the Canaries where the thermometer touched 28 ° C, late spring in Spain and Portugal with values ​​up to 24-25 ° C, the same thing in France with highs up to 22-23 ° C. Maximum up to 16-17 ° C also affected the United Kingdom and Germany. This in the plains, if we go up in the mountains the thermal anomaly is felt even more with values ​​up to 16-17 ° C in the Pyrenees at altitudes between 1500 and 1800m, the same for the Alpine regions from Switzerland, Italy, Austria. To find it zero thermal you have to climb up to 3600-3800m. Then there is a transition line running between the Poland, Hungary, Romania where the extensive phenomena of gelicide days of Wednesday and Thursday have given way to rain and where temperatures are still low but all above zero.





The frost resists but only in the lowlands strata between Ukraine, Belarus and Russia where they are still reported freezing rains for temperatures below zero but at high altitude they are all already positive. The gelicide has also reached the Moscow area. rain on almost the entire southern Scandinavian sector and the Baltic. The snow, great absent of this phase it is found only in Lapland.

EVERYTHING CHANGES WITHIN THE BEFANA – the current scenario will drastically change within the Befana due to a flow of Arctic sea currents that from the Norwegian Sea will gradually invade all of Central and Northern Europe. The first to deal with a thermal meltdown and snowfall down to very low altitudes, probably also on the plain and on the coast, will be Scotland, Ireland and southern Scandinavia by the end of the day on 3 January. Cold and snow to low altitudes will also conquer the rest of England, France, Germany, Poland and the Baltic by January 4th. Possible snowfall in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam with a drop in temperatures even 15 ° C less than these days. Snow down to low altitudes and cold will also conquer Eastern Europe by the day of the 5th, snow in Vienna, Prague, Budapest and all over the Balkans. Some of that cold will also come in Italy.

Follow @ 3BMeteo on Twitter