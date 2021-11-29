WEATHER REPORT. Extreme frost in Scandinavia, Sweden plunges to -37 ° C «3B Weather

reading time

Rovaniemi in an archive image

COLD RECORD FOR NOVEMBER. It was not since 1980 that temperatures had dropped that low in November in Scandinavia. The Arctic air has persisted over the Scandinavian Peninsula for a few days, but this morning the lowest temperatures were recorded with a peak of -37 ° C in Lapland, in Nattavaara, a town located at 327m above sea level. -37.4 ° C in Nikkaluokta. Other Lapp stations recorded similar values, with -36 ° C in Arrenjarka and -35 ° C in Karesuando, just to name a few, and thus are the coldest areas of the continent at the moment.

SNOW AND FROST NOT ONLY IN SCANDINAVIA. Temperatures so extreme that they are also accompanied by snowfalls that are affecting Sweden but that go as far as Finland, where the climate is equally harsh. It is the effect of the arctic currents that are sinking the blow also on a large part of our continent, with central-northern Europe in the grip of the cold and the snow that falls to the plains on the Baltic Republics, in Poland and on stretches of Germany. Snow and frost also in the southern Scandinavian areas, with Stockholm not exceeding -4 ° C at lunchtime and Helsinki at -5 ° C with snowfall in progress.

FURTHER DROP TEMPERATURE. The extreme frost will continue at least until mid-week and into the next few days new records can be reached in Lapland, waiting for a rising perturbation to bring between Wednesday and Thursday a load of snow, even copious, albeit with temperatures that will rise by a few degrees but will always remain well below zero.

