Weather report: Greece hit by frost and exceptional snow, storms in Athens, whitewashed Rhodes and Crete

SNOW ON THE AEGEAN ISLANDS. The core of icy air over the Balkans allowed winter to express itself with exceptional intensity over this area of ​​south-eastern Europe. Greece was the country that found itself in the most critical conditions since last weekend, when the first snowfalls conquered islands such as Mikonos, Naxos and Santorini, repeating on Monday on other Aegean islands, such as Skopelos and Andros, where there were truly unique phenomena, such as a snow tornado.

ATHENS PARALIZED BY SNOW. But since Monday not only the Greek islands have experienced the overwhelming arrival of winter, but also Athens. Exceptional quantities of snow are falling on the capital, even with temporal which they accompanied for most of the day on Monday. The situation in the city is critical, so much so that the use of chains is also recommended for driving in the city center. The Traffic Police had to stop the traffic entering the main highway towards the city, where the quantities of snow fallen are impressive for the area and outside the city the thickness reaches even half a meter.

#: Through the night, Greek army managed to evacuate thousands of people stranded in their cars on an Athens motorway after a severe Snow Storms swept across #Greece. pic.twitter.com/nBmCABzeB8 – Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) January 25, 2022

Schools today will remain closed not only in Athens, but well 46,000 classrooms across Greece remained closed. All public services are also suspended for today, with the exception of municipal and regional governments, the armed and security forces, public health and other services whose operation is necessary for the management of the meteorological emergency.

SNOW IN RHODES, CRETE AND TURKEY. The snow on Monday even reached islands such as Rhodes and Crete, in the first case as it had not happened for 43 years. Snow emergency also in Turkey, especially the western sectors. In Istanbul the airport was closed on Monday and the roof of a terminal collapsed under the weight of the snow while out of town some motorists were trapped on a motorway in the Ducze area, where snowstorms are raging that make the roads impassable and reduce visibility to a few meters.

HOW LONG WILL IT LAST’. The situation will improve between Tuesday and Wednesday, when the snowfalls will cease and the amount of freezing air over Greece, Turkey and the Black Sea will be reduced, although the climate will remain rather harsh for most of the week, especially in inland areas away from the sea. Meanwhile, the first spells have conquered Athens, in a completely winter guise after the storm at the beginning of the week.

