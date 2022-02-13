Weather report. Severe drought on Spain and Portugal «3B Meteo

reading time

severe or extreme drought in Spain and Portugal

South Western Europe is going through a dry period in this beginning of the year with important drought conditions. In Portugal the drought, which began in November 2021, has been getting worse as the weeks have gone by; at least 45% of the country experiences a drought situation which varies from severe (34%) to extreme (11%). Only 0.6% of the land is in mild drought. In January, only 12% of the rain fell. According to an assessment by the IPMA (Portuguese Sea and Atmosphere Institute), January 2022 was the sixth driest since 1931 and the second driest since 2000. January 2005 remains the one with the most intense drought. G.January 2022 was also the fifth warmest month since 2000. The month was almost always characterized by daily values ​​of maximum temperature higher than the monthly average value even of 4 ° C.

In Spain, only a quarter of the rain fell in January which should normally fall. The drought was very strong, particularly in the south east. In Catalonia the water supply is halved. Spain’s largest reservoir is only 15% of its capacity.

This situation is caused by anticyclones close to Western Europe due to a strong polar vortex. This trend, apart from some fleeting perturbations, is not expected to change in the coming weeks due to the persistence of the configuration.

anticyclone persists

The conditions of extreme lack of water resources they also concern Italy and in particular the North.