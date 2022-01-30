Weather report. USA, snow storm in the North East, paralyzed many coastal cities «3B Meteo

reading time

Record snowfalls have affected many states on the East Coast of the USA in the last few hours, due to an intense irruption of icy air from the Arctic that has fueled a deep low-pressure vortex on the coast bordering Canada. Among the most affected was the state of Masachussetts, with the city of Boston which was literally buried by 90cm in some areas of the city, an almost record-breaking snowfall, less than that of January 2005 when 110cm fell. Here, as in other cities, the snow fell accompanied by powerful gusts of wind that caused real storms and peaks even higher than 100km / h.

Heavy snow even on more southern states, such as New York. On Long Island, up to 60cm of snow was measured during the storm, with heavy delays or cancellations in rail connections, as well as at major airports on the northern East Coast, from Washington DC to New York and of course Boston. In the small state of Rhode Island it was even imposed a ban on driving using their own cars, to allow snow-cleared vehicles to clean the streets.

New York, Central Park (Photo by Renato Lalloni)

The snowstorm hit 10 East Coast states in all, from the Canadian border to the Carolinas, affecting around 11 million people, while airlines were forced to cancel more than 5,000 flights between Friday and Saturday and 8500 were delayed. Grocery stores were stormed in the days leading up to the winter storm, and residents stocked up to deal with these emergency days, having been warned they would likely have difficulty getting out of the house.

Now the storm is wearing off and the snow is coming to an end, but freezing arctic currents are pouring in from Canada and plunging temperatures well below freezing. In New York the column dropped to -11 ° C, in Boston -13 ° C, in Washington DC -8 ° C. Cold even in Florida, with Jacksonville reaching a minimum of -4 ° c.

