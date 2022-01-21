Weather report. Winter storm in Canada, near-record snow in Ontario. Toronto paralyzed «3B Meteo

reading time

After hitting the northeastern USA earlier in the week, a winter storm rose across the continent, crossing the Canadian border and reaching the state ofOntario. The southern sector of Ontario was particularly affected, and to a lesser extent Quebec. Snowfall was near-record at the beginning of the week in some locations, such as Toronto. Not so much for the total amount of fresh snow accumulated on the ground, as for the hourly intensity with which the flakes fell at certain instants.

Thanks to all airport staff for your hard work today as we clean up 30 + cm of snow from today’s storm! It’s been all hands on deck tonight to ensure passengers can arrive & depart safely. Thank you everyone working in terminal & on the airfield as we put #safetyfirst! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/iCp1b8Q1m9 – Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 18, 2022

For the capital of Ontario it was the third record of snow accumulation of all time dating back to February 25, 1956, when the thickness was 39cm, while this week they recorded 36cm of fresh snow. But to make even more sensation is the hourly intensity with which the snowfalls occurred, with an average of 5 / 8cm per hour. There have been countless repercussions on urban and extra-urban traffic, with snow clearing workers having a hard time keeping the roadways clean.

In some moments of the precipitation in the Toronto area, intensities of up to 10cm per hour were recorded, which made street cleaning and driving virtually impossible. The snowfalls were also accompanied by strong gusts of wind up to 40km / h, which gave rise to real storms, while visibility was reduced to less than 500 meters in correspondence with the heaviest snowfalls. Toronto police had to temporarily close two of the main highways around the city on Monday morning, the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway, due to safety concerns.

#DYK that airport staff cleared almost 5 million square meters of airfield space yesterday during #ONStorm to help maintain safe airport operations? Heres a picture of the Snow Wolf, which helped us do it!

Thanks to all the crews who worked tirelessly yesterday! pic.twitter.com/wdFjCSesOS – Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 18, 2022

Many motorists were trapped in traffic outside the city, schools remained closed and due to blizzards and snow, several flights were canceled or suffered severe delays at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday. Now the winter storms have subsided and is worrying the great chill that is about to grip the eastern Canada, with temperatures dropping next night down to -25 ° C in the capital of Ontario.

Police car rollover at # hwy401 black ice on most of the ramp in #GTA Temperature dropping tonight to -16. Drive safe. @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/KVmQIRqyRT – Sonny Subra (@SonnySubra) January 20, 2022

