Weather today: Hurricane ‘Ian’ LIVE: trajectory, arrival in Florida and how it will affect Mexico; live news

LIVE: Hurricane Ian weakens to a tropical storm

The Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida hard on Wednesday turning streets into rivers, leaving up to 2 million people without power and threatening catastrophic damage far inland.

The Category 4 hurricane hit the United States coast with winds of 241 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour) and pushed a built-up storm surge during its slow advance over the Gulf of Mexico. Previously the storm hit Cuba, where he left two dead and disabled the electrical network of the island.

Ian weakened on land and early Thursday was reduced to a tropical storm, but it is expected to pick up again once its apex reaches the Atlantic and threatens the coast of South Carolina with near-hurricane power on Friday.

What are the areas most affected in Florida by Ian’s passage?

Hurricane Ian unleashed a trail of destruction as it passed through Florida, stranding people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic pier and leaving more than 2.5 million people without electricity.

The most affected areas after Ian passed through Florida were: Lee County, the City of Fort Myers, Collier County, and Naples.

What is the weather expected in the Valley of Mexico today?

In Mexico, the cold air mass driven by the frontal system number 1, which will cover a large part of the country, will cause cloudy skies and fog banks in parts of the Valley of Mexico, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day and the possibility of rains. isolated in Mexico City, as well as showers with electrical activity in the State of Mexico, in addition to temperatures between 9 and 23 C.

Tropical storm Orlene forms and causes rain in several states of Mexico

The season of hurricanes, cyclones and tropical storms continues and this Thursday Tropical storm Orlene formed south of Colima and Jaliscoaccording to information from the National Water Commission (Conagua), which will increase the potential for rains in the west of the country.

Conagua reported that Orlene became a tropical storm from tropical depression 16-E, with a center at 7:00 a.m. at 465 kilometers south of Manzanillo, Colima, and 600 km south-southeast of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, with a displacement speed of 20 km/h and a west-northwest direction, as well as maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h with gusts of up to 85 km/h.

One person reported dead in Orlando

Volusia County, located northeast of the city of Orlando, confirmed the death of one person due to Ian’s passage. the victim This is a 72-year-old man who died of drowning. early Thursday morning as he left his home to try to drain his pool.