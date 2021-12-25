WEATHER: University of Massachusetts, a New Little Ice Age cannot be ruled out

You have probably heard of very cold weather period which began in the 15th century to the mid-19th century. Well, that stage was triggered from unusually hot conditions. A new research of the University of Massachusetts Amherst proposes a new answer to a enigma of historical climatology. The question many have asked themselves is what caused the Little Ice Age? Sunspot related theories have been made, including the Maunder minimum. Credible theory, but which has raised other doubts.

The Maunder Minimum is the name given to the period from about 1645 to 1715 when there was very little solar activity, i.e. a situation in which the number of sunspots present on the solar photosphere became extremely low. But this theory is not supported by all scholars, and here is one published very extensive research from Massachusetts Amherst. Moreover, with the help of certain, processed data. In short, a study deemed highly credible, also in the light of another that foresees the risk of sudden frost waves outstanding in response to the warming of the Arctic.

The answer, therefore, is a paradox: warming.

On the fact that warming, that is, a phase with a warm climate, can trigger climatic fluctuations towards cooling, it is also supported by other research institutes. For example, the already mentioned Arctic warming, which it would trigger the anomalous waves of frost scattered throughout our hemisphere, with an inexplicable strangeness, for now that they avoid Europe.

There Little Ice Age was one of the coldest periods of the last 10,000 years, a particularly pronounced cooling phase in the North Atlantic region which heavily influenced the European and Italian climate.

Such a long cold wave, scholars discuss the precise temporal order, but it seems to have begun about 600 years ago, has been responsible for crop loss, starvation, famine and pandemics across Europe, causing misery and death for millions of people.

The atmospheric dynamics and sea currents that led to this rigid climatic state have remained uncertain for decades. A new article recently published on Science Advances provides an updated picture of the events leading up to the Little Ice Age. Surprisingly, the cooling appears to have been triggered by an unusually hot episode, possibly resulting from the warm period of the Middle Ages, also uncertain for its causes.

A researcher and lecturer in geosciences at UMass Amherst and Raymond Bradley and the distinguished professor of geosciences at UMass Amherst, have begun to scrutinize the 3000-year reconstruction of the North Atlantic sea surface temperatures. This previous research was available in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, published in 2020.

Looking at the historical data they noticed something surprising: a sudden change from very hot conditions in the late 1300s to unprecedented cold conditions in the early 1400s, all of which happened in just 20 years.

Of course, there has been an intense cooling in just 20 years.

Using countless documents on marine weather conditions, Lapointe and Bradley found that there had been an anomalous and very intense transfer of hot water north in the late 1300s which peaked around 1380. Also a related peak of the Gulf Stream.

The waters south of Greenland and the Nordic seas became much warmer than usual. It is presumed that this also interfered with the polar ice cap.

It should be borne in mind that perpetually, except during the great Ice Ages, there is always a transfer of hot water from the tropics to the Arctic. This is the known process called AMOC (Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation).

A kind of underwater planetary conveyor belt.

The warm water of the tropics flows north along the coast of Northern Europe, and as it reaches higher latitudes and encounters colder Arctic waters, it loses heat and becomes denser causing the water to sink to the ocean floor. This deep water formation it then flows south along the coast of North America and continues to circulate around the world.

But at the end of the 1300s, the AMOC was strengthened in an important way, meaning much warmer water than usual was moving north. This in turn caused rapid Arctic ice loss. Over the course of a few decades, between the late 1300s and 1400s, huge amounts of ice were released into the North Atlantic, which not only cooled the North Atlantic waters, but also diluted their salinity. eventually causing the collapse of the AMOC.

A collapse of such a current that it triggered a cooling, e the start of a rigid phase.

Between the 1960s and 1980s, we have and witnessed a rapid strengthening of the AMOC which was related to persistent high pressure over Greenland. Lapointe and Bradley think the same weather situation has occurred just before the Little Ice Age. But such an anomaly is believed to have occurred around 1380. Lapointe identifies these changes also in the trunk of trees.

The researchers compared their findings to a new record of solar activity revealed by radiocarbon isotopes preserved in tree rings., and they found that unusually high solar activity was recorded in the late 1300s.

Solar activity like this tends to lead to high atmospheric pressure over Greenland.

At the same time, there were fewer volcanic eruptions on Earth, which meant there was less ash in the air. A “cleaner” atmosphere meant that the planet was more responsive to changes in the Sun. Hence the effect high solar activity on atmospheric circulation in the North Atlantic has been particularly strong, ”Lapointe said.

Lapointe and Bradley wondered if such a sudden cooling event could repeat itself in our age of global climate change. They note that there is now much less Arctic sea ice due to global warming, so such an event in the early 1400s, involving the transport of sea ice, is unlikely.

However, we must keep an eye on the accumulation of fresh water in the Beaufort Sea (north of Alaska) that is increased by 40% in the past two decades. Its export in Subpolar North Atlantic could have a major impact on ocean circulation. Also, persistent periods of high pressure on Greenland in the summer They were much more frequent in the last ten years and are linked to record-breaking ice melt.

Climate models don’t capture these events reliably and so we might underestimate the future loss of ice from the ice sheet, with more freshwater entering the North Atlantic, potentially leading to a weakening or collapse of the AMOC. The authors conclude that there is an urgent need to address these uncertainties.

Credit: Francois Lapointe and Raymond S. Bradley, December 15, 2021, Science Advances. One research was supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation.