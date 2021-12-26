Weather with HUGE Tropical air bubble towards Europe. It’s La Niña. Frost worrying in January 2022

Let’s make a summary of what will be the weather evolution which can be perceived observing both the aid of mathematical forecasting models, as well as a compendium of the data main indices of climate behavior in order to identify the traces of weather evolution especially for January 2022.

Self New Year 2022 is likely to become perhaps record heat in several European countries such as Portugal, Spain, France, part of Italy and Switzerland, this due to the incursion of North African air masses associated with atmospheric pressures at very high altitudes, which will raise the freezing at summer levels, but in January everything will change.

There is one upheaval throughout the hemisphere probably caused by the very strong La Niña influence, which is favoring incredible exchanges of air masses according to the meridians. For example, in the United States of America, that is, in a very large area that goes from just east of the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains, they are recorded temperatures that are widely recorded due to the great heat. In reverse, the western part of the United States of America is interested in a exceptional storm with snowfall at low altitude, and the prediction that beyond 3 meters of snow in the mountains of north-central California, Oregon and Washington state.

In the western part of the United States, snow has reached the coast, even where the weather event occurs once every hundred years.

In Italy we will have very high temperatures at high altitudes, however, the heat will be much less perceived in Valpadana, although here too there will be an interruption of the cold. Everywhere in Italy we will have temperatures above average until just after New Year’s Eve, but with the approach ofepiphany the weather conditions will go changing abruptly.

The very latest weather projections indicate the possibility that very lively exchanges of air masses which will trigger the formation of very deep areas of low pressure. Maybe real ones cyclonic areas with winds that could blow into the areas exposed with gusts till the hurricane force. In short, we are moving towards what can be called extreme weather. And January promises to be along with February.

Meanwhile, we observe the climate of Siberia which is anything but mild. These days there has been abundant snow in eastern Europe, and the Old Continent is split in two, with milder temperatures in the west and freezing temperatures in the east. And this difference will be even more pronounced on New Year’s Eve.

MAPS WITH GROUND TEMPERATURE ANOMALY

Note the cold spell in the western part of the US, the heat over much of North America, almost 18 ° C above average. Moderate anomalies of heat in southern Europe and cold in the north of the continent. The large area of ​​cold in Siberia, where there will be a thermal collapse in the coming weeks.

But with January we have to take into account a novelty that comes up every year: the mass of cold air in Siberia to tents expand to 360°, i.e. in all directions. In Europe its propagation is limited by the perennial western currents resulting from the Coriolis Force. And such currents they may freeze again, and in that circumstance we could have not only storms as we said before, but also waves of frost.

We have also checked the information of the Russian Meteorological Service to understand a little better. They also talk about climate changes, of damage caused by these extreme weather events. We discuss the Polar Vortex and climate indices. January and February are the worst months for vast regions of Russia, and there is a risk of record temperatures in Siberia.

In short, we are in the middle of extreme weather, even if sometimes we no longer have the perception of it, so much so that we are getting used to it.