Weather, withstands the good weather: little rain on weekends

During this weekend the good weather will try to resist over much of the peninsula. Let’s go and see the weather for the next few hours.

The weather situation on the Italian peninsula continues to evolve. In fact, despite the descent of the arctic currents, we will have pleasant conditions on most of the peninsula except for the Adriatic areas where some rain may fall.

By now February is upon us and even the weather on our peninsula will continue to deal with the climate changes that the country is undergoing. In fact, the month of February promises to be full of twists, we will pass from spring illusions to intense cold in a short time. All this will happen during the change of circulation at European level. This phenomenon, in fact, will destabilize the atmosphere hitherto blocked by a granite anticyclone.

The first days of the new month, therefore, will also be marked by anticyclonic notes, with a solid figure high pressure which will cause a sort of “early spring“. But be careful because one will take care of shuffling the cards on the table vast depression filled with cold air, with values ​​that could reach -20 degrees. So in the middle of February a real winter storm could be triggered. Let’s go and see what is happening on the peninsula in these hours.

Weather, anticyclone endangered by cold currents: the situation on Saturday

After the short anticyclonic pause, Italy will be the victim of a disturbance from the North Sea. The air masses that will accompany it will be mixed, partly polar and partly arctic and its entry into the Mediterranean will stimulate the formation of a low pressure vortex. This vortex will move on the Tyrrhenian Sea carrying rain, showers, thunderstorms, snow and strong winds. So let’s see the situation on the three main sectors.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> President of the Republic, another black smoke: the sixth vote ended with a boom in preferences for Mattarella

On the regions of the Northern Italy we will have a stable weather situation between sun and veils. In addition, in the morning benches of fog cothey will breathe the Po Valley and will dissolve only in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop, with maximum values ​​fluctuating from 9 to 14 degrees.

While instead on the regions of Center of Italy we will have stable weather conditions, with the clouds that will cover the most Adriatic. During the night, however, we will have some showers ready to wet theAbruzzo. Temperatures here too will drop sharply. Temperatures will drop with highs going from 9 to 13 degrees.

READ ALSO >>> Quirinale, Migliore (IV) to iNews24: “Salvini’s insane leadership emerges from the vote in Casellati”

Finally on the regions of Southern Italy we will have a lot of variability especially between night and morning. Here, in fact, rains, showers and thunderstorms will hit. OnApennines we will also have snow phenomena that will hit from 600 to 800 meters. Temperatures will drop, with highs going from 8 to 14 degrees.