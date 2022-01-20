Web 2 vs Web 3 according to Ethereum- Nftically

When people hear the term Web 3.0, they often think about how. There are many jokes about the impact of Web 2.0 on the world. The joke now is that Web 3.0 coupled with AI and robotics is just too much for people to handle.

The Ethereum community has been at the forefront of building applications using blockchain technology. They gave us DeFi, NFT and DAO. Ethereum’s vision is to give developers a platform to deploy smart contracts for any decentralized application. Using selected programming languages, it is possible to build and market to the Ethereum community. The community would be a good place to follow and understand the differences between Web 2.0 vs Web 3.0, but before we get started, a quick primer on Web 1.0.

The beginning

The original internet communities were made up of academics, researchers and scientists. The commercial potential of the internet was not clear to everyone. As a result, there were many wrong stories circulating. We can say that the 90s represent the beginning of the Web 1.0 era. Hence, the era of ‘read only’.

The main innovation is that anyone with an internet connection could create their own websites for just about anything. As a result, the decentralization of information was underway. As the information spread around the world, people’s awareness increased. So, we were building a new trading platform. Also, huge numbers of people on the internet kept coming back for many reasons.

Likewise, the number of artists and entrepreneurs. In fact, the music industry was one of the first industries to be disrupted by the internet. Likewise, over time the rest came. We are all familiar with social media and e-shopping. Software ate the world, according to venture capitalists. We all know how it turned out.

Many companies have decided to make sense of all the information contained in the world’s documents. Thus, the dot-com boom and bust cycle of the late 1990s began. As a result, the digitization of the physical world had begun.

Simply put, Web 1.0 is about creating the HTML language and the TCP / IP, SMTP, and HTTP protocols. These protocols were free to use. The real value came from the applications built on top of these protocols.

Web 2.0 vs Web 3.0

Just think that web 1.0 was all about reading. Web 2.0 vs Web 3.0 is the era of read-write. We are now in this era. Most of our current life is here. Now people could interact with websites and create more value for others. The dominant business model of this era is digital advertising. This model captures people’s attention and sells them to others to generate profit. People become the product. Before, the extent of the problem was not understood.

Internet privacy is a sensitive subject. In fact, not many people understand what it is. It is because of the free use ethics of the product. The fact that it’s free to use is the reason large amounts of data ended up going to so few on top. The business model is to extract more and more data from users. The correct way is to be transparent about the use of data.

Companies built on free-to-use protocols from Web 1.0 are today’s Web 2.0 billionaire companies. Data is the new oil. The data scientist is the coolest occupation of the 21st century. Multi-billion dollar companies have mountains of data on their users. which are sold to anyone who wants them.

The dangers of centralization, as well as security risks, also pose a threat to political systems as data theft, censorship and spam thrive on the internet. Is there a decentralized way to build the next iteration of internet products and services based on a new business model? Enter Web 3.0.

Web 3.0 is trustless, permissionless, and open source.

Built on blockchain technology, it represents a whole new way to reimagine economies around the world. It can put power back into the hands of individuals and communities instead of centralized institutions that abuse people’s data and identity. The first big use case of Web 3.0 is in finance. Namely, decentralized finance. There is good reason to believe that other uses exist. You can think of any use case. There is a community that builds it.

Using Ethereum, we can build decentralized applications where users can own a piece of the network they are a part of. This, provided that all members of the community are aligned in their effort to achieve the same goals.

The blockchain allows us to create programmable money, which means that networks have money embedded in them. This means that network users and token holders can trade value whenever they want without any other third party getting involved in between. This mechanism allows us to bypass the traditional financial system and at the same time be decentralized in making governance decisions for the network.

Blockchains and cryptocurrencies allow new cryptoeconomic systems to emerge from scratch, based on the needs and requirements of their community of members. The development of smart contracts heralds a new way of shaping the world’s existing economic framework, a world that relies on centralized gatekeepers and intermediaries to limit data and information from reaching the masses.

The way to go

Web 2.0, driven by the mobile internet and the traditional financial system, is the dominant way of exchanging information and value that the world has. For the first time in history, we have a tool that not only provides us with a cheaper, open and decentralized financial system, but also better models to manage digital identity and in the process, build industry-standard smart contracts.

There is a transition in the world. As a result of the pandemic, we have increased the pace of our progress. The internet of things is here. Likewise, capitalism will change. Everything will be driven by smart contracts. We can learn and do more with the internet than we have imagined. There are great ways to learn about Web 3.0 and its uses from the web.

Web 3.0 is still in its infancy and there is still a lot of work to be done for the technology to reach the masses. But the process has already begun. It seems to be in the midst of a new economic era. As a result, communities on the internet are bound to have an impact on the real world. There is a great chance of becoming part of the new internet. All you have to do is jump in and start learning.