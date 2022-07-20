Web poll: festival-goers want Eminem on the Plains

The faithful of the Festival d’été de Québec do not budge. They absolutely want to see Eminem on the Plains of Abraham.

In a non-scientific poll conducted online on our website since Monday, it is the American rapper who receives the most votes to the question “which artist who has never come to the FEQ would you like to see on the plains of Abraham in 2023? “.

It is not a surprise. Since 2015, since the web team of the Log surveys the preferences of festival-goers after each presentation of the event, Eminem always comes out on top.

Between the wishes of the festival-goers and the reality, however, there is a gulf. Even if the FEQ programmer, Louis Bellavance, reiterates his interest every year, Eminem is not the type to go on tour frequently and, if necessary, his dates and those of the festival still have to coincide.

Nevertheless, it is not forbidden to dream.

Adele and Coldplay?

Unsurprisingly, the other most requested headliners remain singer Adele and the group Coldplay.

System of a Down is also a Quebec favorite, as is new pop music sensation Billie Eilish.

Moreover, according to the sounding of the Log, Maroon 5’s show was the most popular at FEQ 2022, followed by Rage Against The Machine and Luke Combs. At the Parc de la Francophonie, Sum 41 won the favor of the public.