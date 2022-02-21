Web3 could be the key that allows the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies

2021 has been a significant year for cryptocurrencies, with the word of the year “non-fungible token” (NFT), the decentralized finance (DeFi) trend in mainstream media, and crypto companies making headlines for various announcements. . This is no doubt due in part to the effects COVID-19 has had on the economy, with many looking for new ways to diversify their finances and moving to work from home giving people the time off to research new interests. . And many chose to dedicate themselves to cryptocurrencies.

When talk began to shift from Bitcoin (BTC) to other larger cryptocurrency projects, such as Ethereum network upgrades and central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, news coverage would suggest that the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies is already underway. However, there is a project that could have the ability to catapult cryptocurrencies into everyone’s daily life: Web3.

What is Web3?

With an emphasis on community, Web3 represents the future of the Internet, in which users operate in a decentralized fashion rather than depending on large private companies or centralized government agencies.

It seems to many to be the next logical step for the Internet, whose concept is partly based on the shortcomings of Web 1.0 and 2.0, such as the concentration of power in centralized entities and privacy-related issues.

We have already seen examples of this in the cryptocurrency and DeFi spaces, such as the MakerDAO project, which seeks to build an unbiased, community-led global financial system. As the popularity of DeFi grew in 2021, more projects and protocols made their way onto the market, all vying to bring the benefits of DeFi to as many people as possible. Similarly, protocols like Nereus have been designed to address issues of fair governance and user experience, reflecting existing problems with Web 2.0.

Although it may seem like the Web3 and DeFi protocols are separate projects (and they are), these protocols are laying the groundwork for Web3 and its adoption. We are still a long way from seeing Web3 become a reality, but the DeFi protocols coming to market not only offer a taste of what the next iteration of the web could be, they also provide opportunities for feedback and adjustment. to help ensure that Web3 truly serves everyone in the best possible way. So does this mean that cryptocurrency will truly be mainstream?

Arguably yes. As of January 2021, there were around 4.66 billion active internet users worldwide, and if Web3 were to become the default system, every single one of those users would end up using blockchain and crypto technology on a daily basis, even if they weren’t. aware of it. However, the main question is what Web3 would look like. And, as a community project, it means that there is not always a single address for the next phase of our Internet. Therefore, some argue that widespread adoption would be difficult due to technical control and lack of clear direction.

Can widespread adoption occur without Web3?

Although the use of cryptocurrencies has been on the rise since the pandemic, the increase in new wallet holders has started to slow down. This suggests that something is blocking the next step of mainstream adoption. Although the wait for the implementation of Web3 may be the reason, government regulation could be another factor that helps drive the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Previously, cryptocurrencies were not considered easily accessible to the mass market due to their complexity and perceived volatility. Opinions have started to change as more accessible crypto products such as stablecoins, crypto-powered debit cards or DeFi products appear on the market.

Despite the multitude of benefits that cryptocurrencies and DeFi products can offer, some people remain skeptical due to the lack of government oversight, which is a very understandable stance. Would cryptocurrency then take over if governments started setting guidelines?

Based on the evidence we’ve seen, the answer is surely a resounding yes. Cryptocurrency is arguably already “mainstream” in countries with extensive regulation, such as Singapore, or in countries with governments that are strongly pro-cryptocurrency, such as El Salvador and, more recently, Tonga. It only stays on the sidelines in countries that are still crafting frameworks and deciding their stance on cryptocurrencies.

next steps

While government regulation and the emergence of Web3 may bring cryptocurrency into the mainstream, both potentially have the power to shape the future of cryptocurrency and DeFi and decide where the movement goes.

With Web3 the emphasis is on decentralization, moving data away from central powers and using the power of AI to make the internet fully accessible to everyone without having to rely on big business. The current structure of our Internet has received criticism due to surveillance and exploitative advertising. For those who extol privacy and anonymity as the main benefits of cryptocurrencies, the integration of Web3 would make these values ​​more synonymous on a day-to-day basis. Many have claimed that this was the original goal when Bitcoin was created: to allow users to operate free from central control.

On the contrary, if more governments decide to establish frameworks and regulations for cryptocurrencies, there is likely to be a greater emphasis on centralization. Several countries have recently announced the creation of CBDCs, which would establish a cryptocurrency that would be under the control of a central government.

The UK, for example, seems to have taken its plans a step further with the creation of the new Crypto and Digital Assets Group to ensure that the UK cultivates innovation within the cryptocurrency sector while sets the regulation. While this would allow even more people easy access to the benefits of crypto such as faster transaction speeds and lower costs (while mitigating volatility), it would shift crypto’s emphasis away from sovereignty and decentralization.

The cryptocurrency space is currently at a crossroads and the race between Web3 and central regulation will shape the future of the industry.

Pavel Matveyev is the CEO and co-founder of Wirex, which brings 15 years of experience in software development and IT management from previous work at Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse. He is responsible for the high-level operation and growth of Wirex, focusing on new product development and platform evolution. He has published numerous articles in leading international publications and is a sought-after speaker at blockchain and payment conferences.

